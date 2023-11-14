Rail services to Gatwick Airport are facing disruption with delays on both the London Underground and National Rail services

Rail services to Gatwick Airport are facing disruption with delays on both the London Underground and National Rail services. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

Rail services to Gatwick Airport are disrupted this morning (Tuesday 14 November) with delays of up to 10 minutes. There are currently delays on both the London Underground and National Rail services to the London airport.

National Rail is currently reporting that due to "a number of incidents" at Gatwick Airport some lines through the station are disrupted. It added that the delays are expected to be ongoing until 11am.

Trains that serve Gatwick Airport station are the Gatwick Express, Southern and Thameslink. Southern Rail confirmed this morning that Platform 5 was closed “due to a track circuit failure” which “means the signalling system is unable to automatically verify if the next section of the track past the affected signal is clear”. However at 06:46am in an updated statement it said Platform 5 has now reopened as the “issue has now been resolved”.

Southern Rail added that Platform 7 is also closed “for safety reasons.” It advises passengers to “check journey planners and station information boards, and allow extra time to reach your destination” before travelling.