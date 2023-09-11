Gasses from the eruption may pose a health and travel risk

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After a two-month pause, Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, has started to erupt again.

Experts at the Hawaii Volcano Observatory (HVO) said the eruption was observed at Kilauea's summit in the late afternoon, and that the eruption poses relatively little danger to life, as the glowing lava in a national park on the Big Island is a safe distance away from people and buildings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the eruption may still pose a health risk, and may disrupt travel as gases released form a volcanic smog downwind of Kilauea.

But how does this impact those with plans to travel to Hawaii in the coming days and weeks, and what should you do if you find yourself impacted by the eruption? Here is everything you need to know, including the 'official' government advice on travelling to the country.

What is the travel advice?

Lava erupts from a Kilauea volcano fissure in 2018 (Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images)

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) provides advice about risks of travel to help British nationals make informed decisions. In wake of the eruption, it has not issued any specific warnings against travelling to Hawaii.

"There is continuous volcanic activity on Hawaii’s Big Island," it says, however. "Monitor local media reports and follow the advice of local authorities, including any evacuation orders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Visit the State of Hawaii’s website for information and alerts on volcanic activity. To learn more about what to do before, during and after a volcano, visit the Federal Emergency Management website.

The HVO has said that people living near the park should try to avoid volcanic particles spewed into the air by the eruption. The volcano’s alert level was also raised to warning status and the aviation colour code went to red as scientists evaluate the eruption and associated hazards.

In June, Kilauea erupted for several weeks, displaying fountains of red lava without threatening any communities or structures. Crowds of people flocked to the Big Island’s Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, which offered safe views of the lava.

Kilauea is located on the Big Island of Hawaii, which is the least densely populated of the Hawaiian Islands. Much of the volcanic activity occurs in less populated areas, reducing the immediate threat to people and structures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kilauea's activity is also relatively predictable due to its long history of monitoring and research. Scientists at the HVO closely monitor Kilauea, providing ample warning before eruptions. This helps minimize the risk to human lives.

Is there a live cam of the eruption?