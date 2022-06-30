Some passengers were not told about their cancelled flight until they arrived at the airport

Airline passengers at Heathrow have hit out at the ‘total chaos’ after the airport ordered flights to be cancelled.

Thousands of travellers have been affected by the rare “schedule intervention” which led to 30 flights being scrapped during the morning peak.

Heathrow passengers have hit out at the ‘total chaos’ after the airport cancelled flights (Photo: Getty Images)

Why have flights been cancelled?

Heathrow ordered the cancellations because it could not handle the number of passengers, saying it was expecting more travellers “than the airport currently has capacity to serve”.

Passengers have hit out at the airport over its lack of communication about the cancelled flights, with some saying they were not informed their flight would not be going ahead until they arrived at what is the UK’s busiest airport.

Travel writer and broadcaster Andy Mossack wrote on Twitter: “Total chaos at Heathrow this morning. British Airways flights cancelled and zero customer service!”

Andrew Douglas, another affected passenger, said he was due to be heading on holiday but instead had “spent the last four hours in multiple queues at Heathrow Airport because it’s been cancelled”.

He added: “Absolute shambles, complete chaos and only found out at check-in with no prior notification. Horrific service.”

A Heathrow Airport spokesman said: “We will work with airlines to get affected passengers rebooked onto other flights outside of the peak so that as many as possible can get away, and we apologise for the impact this has on travel plans.

“We are working hard to ensure everyone has a smooth journey through Heathrow this summer, and the most important thing is to make sure that all service providers at the airport have enough resources to meet demand.”

British Airways said it had made a “small number of cancellations” due to the airport’s requirement for airlines to reduce their flight schedules, and said customers would be offered alternative options.

The airline said in a statement: “As a result of Heathrow’s requirement for all airlines to reduce their schedules, we’ve made a small number of cancellations.

“We’re in contact with affected customers to apologise, advise them of their consumer rights and offer them alternative options, including a refund or rebooking.”

Today’s cancellations come following weeks of disruption at Heathrow which have seen passengers face long queues and delays, while many have been separated from their luggage for several days.

There are fears that the severe disruption seen at UK airports in the run-up to Easter and the Jubilee bank holiday will return during the peak summer holiday period.

Which flights have been cancelled today?

The following departures have been cancelled from Heathrow Airport, according to Skyscanner :