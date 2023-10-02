Alex Wiseman said Terminal 4 was “just chaos” and staff were “running round shouting at people”

A man has described Heathrow Airport as an “absolute mess” as he waited an hour to get through e-gates due to queues which were “flowing out of the room”.

Alex Wiseman said that Terminal 4 at the airport on Sunday evening (1 October) was “just chaos”.

He shared a photo of the huge queues at around 8:45pm on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Mr Wiseman took to the social media platform to share his experience. He wrote: “Why are us British incapable of any efficiency? Terminal 4 Arrivals. 8:45 pm. Hell.”

He then added photos on the social media platform of bags strewn across the floor, with the caption “it gets worse… @HeathrowAirport what is this mess?”

‘Hell’ at major UK airport as staff spotted ‘flinging bags’ off belt. (Photo: Alex Wiseman @alexjohnwiseman on X)

He explained to NationalWorld that staff were “running round shouting at people” and that when he got through to the baggage hall there were “bags everywhere”.

He added that two members of staff were just “flinging them off the belts”.

Alex Wiseman said that Terminal 4 at the airport was “just chaos”. (Photo: Alex Wiseman @alexjohnwiseman on X)

Mr Wiseman told NationalWorld: “I’d landed into T4 and it took almost an hour to get through the e gates as the queues for both the gates and the desks was flowing out of the room.

“The staff were running round shouting at people and it was just chaos really. Then when I got through to the baggage hall there was bags everywhere and two members of staff just flinging them off the belts.”

Alex Wiseman shared a photo of the huge queues at the terminal. (Photo: Alex Wiseman @alexjohnwiseman on X)

It comes after the airport was slammed as a “disgrace” at the start of September after passengers faced huge queues at immigration and were “treated like sheep”.

Sarah Medhi wrote on X: “@HeathrowAirport awful conditions with hours long queue in heat with young kids being made to wait even longer. This is unsafe.”

Santiago Varela told NationalWorld his British Airways flight from Luxembourg to Heathrow Airport landed at 9:10pm, but he didn’t pass through the immigration queue at Terminal 3 until 2:45am. He said he experiences this “every month” when he comes back to London and it has “become unacceptable”.