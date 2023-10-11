Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Palma Airport makes sudden emergency landing at Manchester due to ‘medical incident’
Jet2 said the aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Manchester Airport due to a “medical incident”
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Jet2 flight from Edinburgh to Palma De Mallorca has been forced to make an emergency landing after a medical incident onboard. According to Aviation Source News, the flight made an emergency landing at Manchester Airport. The aircraft had departed from Edinburgh Airport at .42am this morning (Wednesday 11 October). An emergency squawking code 7700 was issued above the north of England after a passenger became unwell at 7.04am.
The Boeing 737-800 flight was then diverted to Manchester Airport. The condition of the passenger who became unwell is currently unknown.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Jet2 airline said: “Flight LS717 from Edinburgh to Palma diverted to Manchester Airport this morning (Wednesday 11th October), due to a customer requiring medical attention.” Aviation Source News also said in a statement: “With Jet2 flight LS717 from Edinburgh (EDI) now landed at Manchester (MAN), the nature of the general emergency which resulted in this morning’s diversion is not yet known. “The flight declared the emergency with squawk code 7700 whilst over northern England en route to PMI.”
The incident comes after a British man onboard a Jet2 flight heading back to the UK from Spain died onboard on Friday 6 October. The Jet2 flight was due to head back to the East Midlands Airport but ended up leaving around seven hours after it was originally planned to fly out after the pilot put the plane’s departure on hold. The pilot radioed for medical assistance after the unnamed passenger reportedly lost consciousness. Emergency services raced to the scene but were unable to save the man’s life.