Jet2 has urged passengers to “remain vigilant” and “be aware” of fake accounts

An airline has warned all passengers at a UK airport to be “vigilant” after “suspicious activity” has been spotted.

Jet2 issued the warning after Birmingham Airport passengers using the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, have been contacted by a fake account.

An account, calling itself ‘Jet2_help’, has been contacting passengers using an official-looking picture and claiming to be able to “look into” queries and complaints that are raised on the platform.

One user called Paul Brown posted on X that he had a “terrible experience” at Birmingham Airport.

The fake account responded to Mr Brown telling him it is “open to taking a look into that” and asked him to “hop on over to DMs with your booking code” where it will do a “quick review”.

The interaction is one of many on the social media platform and prompted a response from the official account of Jet2 which goes under the username ‘Jet2tweets’.

Warning to passengers at UK airport as ‘suspicious activity’ spotted. (Photo: Getty Images)

Jet2 posted on X letting Paul know he had been contacted by a fake account.

The airline said: "Hi Paul, we are getting in touch as you have been contacted by an account that is fake and not affiliated with Jet2 or Jet2Holidays. Please be vigilant when dealing with these accounts and be aware our only official account is @jet2tweets."

The company has pinned one of its tweets so it will be the first post passengers will see when they look at the airline’s social media platform.

The tweet, posted on 28 July, says in big bold letters “important notice”.

It adds: “We’re aware of unverified accounts contacting our customers. Please be aware of these fake accounts and remain vigilant.

"If you need to contact us please send us a direct message on our verified account - @jet2tweets (we’ve got the gold tick in case you’re unsure). Please report any suspicious activity and we will continue to work directly with Twitter to minimise these occurrences. We will never ask customers for bank details over social media."

A travel expert called Rob Staines responded to Jet2’s ‘important notice’ giving further advice to passengers.

He posted on X: “Scammers will always take advantage of situations exposing consumer vulnerabilities. If any communication creates an emotional or knee-jerk reaction to act, take a step back.