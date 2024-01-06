Jet2: Passenger 'found dead in toilet' after fellow travellers alerted staff on flight from Tenerife to Manchester Airport
A passenger on board a Jet2 flight from Tenerife to Manchester Airport was found dead inside the toilet
A passenger on board a Jet2 flight was found dead inside the toilet on Tuesday (2 January) after fellow travellers noticed the door had been locked for a while. The plane, on its way from Tenerife to Manchester, diverted to Cork in Ireland due to the incident.
Passengers had alerted staff after they became worried when he did not return from the toilet. A person on board the flight told The Mirror: "My husband reported someone had been in the plane's toilet for a long time and he said that he thought he was dead. Tragically he was right. Toilets should be checked more regularly when an event like this happens. If they were, maybe the poor man could have been saved. I heard he travelled alone. Everyone on board was very upset by the tragic circumstances."
The passenger who spoke to the media said they were supposed to land in Manchester at 8.30pm on Tuesday before the diversion. The flight arrived at 1.30am on Wednesday (3 January) after passengers waited for another plane before departing from Cork.
Jet2 confirmed the death to The Standard. A spokesperson said: "Flight LS918 from Tenerife to Manchester diverted to Cork Airport on Tuesday, January 2, due to a customer requiring medical attention. Regrettably, we can confirm that the customer sadly passed away, despite the best efforts of our highly-trained crew who intervened as soon as they became aware.
“This was an extremely difficult situation for our crew and we would like to thank them for their efforts. Our thoughts are with the customer's family and friends at this very difficult time."
