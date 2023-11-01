London Stansted Airport plans to create a bigger departure lounge and security hall to ‘serve more passengers than ever before’

London Stansted Airport plans to create a bigger departure lounge and security hall to ‘serve more passengers than ever before’. (Photo: Getty Images)

Major expansion plans for a UK airport have been approved that will enter it into a “new phase in its history”. London Stansted Airport in Essex plans to create a bigger departure lounge, a larger security hall and what it calls a "three-bay extension" to the terminal building size.

The project was approved by the government’s Planning Inspectorate and will see a greater choice of shops, bars and restaurants, according to an airport spokesperson. Gareth Powell, London Stansted’s managing director, said it was "excellent news for our passengers" as the airport looks to “serve more passengers than ever before.”

The 16,500-square metre extension will add "state-of-the-art" check-in equipment, more baggage capacity and an enlarged security hall with additional space for more security lanes fitted with improved scanners. Stansted has been London’s fastest recovering airport, serving more than 27 million passengers in the last 12 months, the airport said.

Its plan to increase its annual passenger capacity to 43m, up from 35m, was approved in 2021, with the terminal expansion aiming to pave the way for the increased capacity. In 2019 Uttlesford District Council had rejected the increased capacity plans and was subsequently ordered to pay over £2m for the airport’s court appeal costs.

Local campaign groups were also set up to fight the plans. One called Stop Stansted Expansion, now named Stansted Airport Watch, opposed various plans for reasons including increased carbon emissions, damage to local countryside and aircraft noise. The group fought the plans "tooth and nail" as they compared the scale to Gatwick Airport.