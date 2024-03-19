Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Dubai was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Rhodes yesterday (Monday 18 March). The aircraft landed just before 6 p.m and engineers began inspecting the plan to decide whether it was able to continue to its final destination.

The A330 plane’s approach sounded the alarm to the local Fire Service as there was information of smoke inside the plane toward the back. The flight had raised the squawk 7700 emergency code at around 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flight Emergency posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Lufthansa flight LH630. FRA - DXB Squawking 7700 (emergency.).” The post gained a lot of attention with users questioning what happened to the flight. One user said: “Anyone know what is going on???”. Another user posted: “What happened?”.

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt to Dubai was forced to divert and make an emergency landing in Rhodes due to an "electrical smell" that is "still unclear". (Photo: POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A Lufthansa spokesperson told NationalWorld that “there was no smoke” but the crew “observed a clearly definable electrical smell”. The spokesperson added: “Thus the cockpit crew decided to divert to Rhodes. Touch down and disembarking went normally. Guests and crew were accommodated at hotels. The source of the smell is still unclear.” The airline says that it will be sending another aircraft today (Tuesday 19 March) to “take guests to the initial destination Dubai”.