There are delays on the M2 near Gillingham

A major motorway is experiencing delays due to an accident near Gillingham.

The M2 is partly closed due to an accident involving a cherry picker.

Motorists warned the disruption is adding “at least 20 minutes” onto journeys.

It comes after an earlier crash on the westbound carriageway in Kent.

Drivers were facing ‘severe’ delays on the stretch of the road at the time.

Here is all you need to know:

Where is the accident?

The accident happened at junction 1 on the M2, near Gillingham.

It happened on the coastbound carriageway.

What have Highways England said?

Highways England initially tweeted: “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) are closed on the #M2 coastbound within J1 #Gillingham due to a collision.

“Traffic officers are on scene and recovery has been arranged. There are long delays.”

In an update, the account added: “Lanes 2 and 3 (of 3) remain closed on the #M2 coastbound within J1 #Gillingham due to a collision involving a trailer carrying a cherry picker.

“Specialist recovery is underway. There are 3 miles of congestion on the approach adding at least 20 minutes to average journey times.”

How long are the delays?

Highways England warned that the lane closures are adding 20 minutes onto journeys.

AA Traffic map says: “Two lanes closed and queueing traffic for five miles due to recovery work and crash, a car towing a trailer and a van involved on M2 coastbound at J1 A2 (Strood). Travel time is around 20 minute.”

The accident is causing congestion to the A2 (Henhurst / Cobham Services).

Scene of the accident. Picture: Highways England SE via Twitter

Is there a diversion route in place?

A diversion route is not currently in place following the accident on the M2.

What was the earlier incident?

Highways England South East have said that the motorway was shut between junction 6 Faversham and junction Sheerness in Kent this morning.

It was closed on the westbound/ Londonbound carriageway.

M2 in Kent. Picture: Google Maps

Did emergency services attend the scene?

Kent Police and South East Coast Ambulance are both at the scene of the “serious” collision.

What did Highways England say at the time?

Highways England South East tweeted: “#M2 westbound/Londonbound between J6 #Faversham and J5 #Sheerness in #Kent is closed due to a serious collision.

“ Kent Road Police and Ambulance are on scene with our #trafficofficers. Further updates to follow...”

How long was the M2 closed for?

Highways England warn earlier that the motorway “will be closed for several hours” as it requires “police investigation work”.

In an updated, Highways England said: “Our colleagues from @KentPoliceRoads have given the thumbs up to allow traffic to run past the incident in the right hand lane. If you’re within the closure thank you for your patience. You should be on your way again shortly.”

Is there a diversion?

Highways England has implemented the following diversion route:

Exit the M2 westbound/Londonbound at J2

At the end of the slip road turn left on to the A251 southbound

Follow the A251 to the roundabout with the A252 at Challock

Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A252 westbound

Follow the A252 westbound to Charing and the roundabout with the A20

Take the third exit on to the A20 towards Maidstone

Remain on the A20 to J8 of the M20

Join the M20 westbound/Londonbound and J8

Exit the M20 at J7 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A249 northbound

Remain on the A249 to J5 of the M2

At the junction roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M2 westbound/Londonbound

How long is the M2 and when did it open?

The M2 is a motorway in Kent.

It is just 26 miles long and acts as a bypass of the section of the A2 road to run past the Medway Towns, Sittingbourne, Faversham, and to provide an alternative route to the Port of Dover.

It was opened in 1963 and completed in 1965.