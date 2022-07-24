M25 was held near Waltham Abbey earlier and now Hankley Common wildfire causing disruption.

A major motorway in England is experiencing delays due to a major wildfire.

The M25 was earlier disrupted near Waltham Abbey due to a fire in a field.

A ‘major incident’ has been declared in Surrey after a wildefire started on Hankley Common.

Smoke from the incident has been reported to be causing disruption on the M25 near Chertsey.

Earlier all traffic was stopped on the M25 near Waltham Abbey due to a field fire.

The disruption was on the anti-clockwise junction.

It comes as the M25 is anticipated to be busy as the great summer gateaway begins in England.

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the weekend and up until Monday (25 July).

The RAC expects the most vehicles on the road since it began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

Here is all you need to know:

Is Hankley Wildfire causing disruption?

The ‘major’ wildfire in Surrey is causing disruption on M25.

Smoke is said to be blowing onto the M25 near Chertsey and AA Traffic is reporting disruption in and around that section of the motorway.

The traffic map reports: “Delays of seven minutes and delays easing on M25 anticlockwise between J13 A30 (Staines) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey). Average speed 15 mph.”

There is also disruption on the clockwise carrigeway of the motorway.

AA Traffic explains: “Delays of one minute and delays easing on M25 clockwise between J10 A3 (Wisley Interchange) and J11 A320 St Peters Way (Chertsey). Average speed 25 mph.”

Where was the earlier fire?

The fire was in a field adjacent to the M25 near Waltham Abbey.

Traffic is held anti-clockwise between J27-J25.

Drivers were advised to allow extra time.

The serious fire was in a woodland beside the motorway and smoke is blowing across the road.

It has since been cleared.

What did Highways England say?

Highways England South East tweeted earlier: “Traffic is held on the #M25 anti-clockwise between J27-J25 near #WalthamAbbey due to a fire in an adjacent field.

“@ECFRS are at the location. There are 45 minute delays. Please allow extra time if you are travelling in this direction or seek an alternative route if possible.”

Where is traffic expected on M25 this weekend?

Transport analytics company Inrix believes the M25 – London’s orbital motorway – could see some of the worst jams due to the summer getaway, singling out the stretches between Bromley and the Dartford Crossing; Maple Cross and the M3; and the M23 to the M40.

Why could there be traffic?

With most schools in England and Wales breaking up for summer this week, the RAC said an estimated 18.8 million leisure trips are planned in the UK between Friday and Monday.

That is the most since the company began tracking summer getaway numbers in 2014.

There is also potential for fuel protests this weekend.

What are the fuel protests?

Fuel price protests are set to make traffic jams even worse during what is expected to be the busiest summer getaway in at least eight years.

Avon and Somerset Police warned motorists that “slow-moving roadblocks” are planned on parts of the M4, M5, M32 and A38 on Friday morning.

An image posted on Facebook group Fuel Price Stand Against Tax suggests demonstrations will be held “nationwide”, including in Birmingham, Cardiff, Liverpool, London and Manchester.

Climate protesters caused major disruption on Wednesday by climbing onto signs above the M25.

How long is the M25 and when was it built?

The M25 is also known as the London Orbital Motorway.

It is a major road encircling most of Greater London.

The M25 is 117 miles long in total and it is one of the busiest roads in the country.

It was opened in 1975 and the last section was completed in 1986, it was opened by then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.