Gerry Cinnamon is coming to Hampden Park

Gerry Cinnamon is playing two HUGE shows at one of Scotland’s most iconic venues.

The singer-songwriter has sold out Hampden Park tonight (16 July) and tomorrow (17 July).

He will be joined by two support acts at the famous football ground in Glasgow.

However there is a chance of disruption due to strikes on ScotsRail.

All you need to know

When is Gerry Cinnamon playing Hampden?

He will be playing at the football ground in Glasgow today (16 July) and tomorrow (17 July).

Both of the shows are sold out.

Who are the support acts?

Jake Bugg and Travis will be the supporting acts at the two concerts at Hampden this weekend.

Gerry Cinnamon on stage.

What items are banned?

A list of prohibited items for the concert have been confirmed.

Including:

Any person in possession of prohibited items may be refused entry or removed from the Event and may risk prosecution. Items will be confiscated and not returned.

Flares, gas or smoke devices, are not permitted. The use of flares & smoke devices is illegal and dangerous. CCTV is in operation at the event and footage will be used to pursue and prosecute anyone involved. Such devices are dangerous and could cause very serious harm to You or other Event goers.

Fireworks, sparklers, confetti cannons, Chinese / sky lanterns, firewood, candles or any flames, professional camera/video/audio equipment including removable lenses, drones, portable laser equipment, laser pens, air horns, megaphones, sound systems, vuvuzelas, kites, frisbees, boomerangs, spray paint cans, aerosols over 250ml, gazebos, glass bottles/ jars/ containers, unofficial tabards and reflective jackets (Hi-Vis), fake ID, flagpoles, umbrellas, selfie sticks, inflatables, folding chairs and any item that could be considered a weapon, including multi-tools, are not permitted. Such items will be confiscated and not returned and You may be handed over to Police Scotland.

Management, at its discretion, may confiscate any item that is deemed and/or suspected illegal or unsuitable. Anyone is found in possession may be arrested or refused entry to the Event. This includes, without limitation, illegal or intoxicating substances including; Illegal drugs, “legal/herbal” highs, new psychoactive substances, nitrous oxide (NOS/laughing gas) and unidentifiablesubstances.

Please don’t bring a bag unless it is absolutely essential. Those who need to bring bags will be separated into bag search lanes, and may be delayed as a result of thesesearches. Bags larger than 21cm x 29cm (the size of a sheet of A4 paper) will NOT be permitted at the Event. Please note that there are no storage lockers available at the event.

Age restrictions

No under 16s are allowed on the pitch and no under 5s in the stands.

Children aged 5-15 must be seated and accompanied by an adult 18 or over at all times in the stands.

Why can you be denied entry or thrown out?

Anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated and may result in refusal of entry to the Event or removal from the Event.

Management reserve the right to refuse admission to, or eject You from the Event for any reason including but not limited to concerns regarding the consumption of alcohol and drugs.

Any individual refused entry or ejected from the Event will have their Ticket confiscated.

Inappropriate and unsafe behaviour such as crowd surfing, moshing, crowd circles, throwing objects and the use of flares and smoke device are dangerous and can cause serious injury.

This behaviour and any other inappropriate and/or unsafe behaviour is not permitted and we reserve the right to remove offenders from the Event and pass to Police Scotland.

No domestic football tops or tops displaying club logos will be permitted and You may be refused entry

Re-Entry is not permitted once you leave the venue

What time does the concert start?

Gates will open at 4pm.

Are train services still disrupted?

Strikes are contining on ScotRail, with a reduced timetable in place.

On Wednesday, ScotRail confirmed the timetable would still be in place when Gerry Cinnamon plays at Hampden Park in Glasgow on Saturday and Sunday.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We’re pleased that Aslef members have voted to accept our pay deal, however our temporary timetable will still be in place this weekend.

“We’re urging customers travelling to Hampden Park to see Gerry Cinnamon perform to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.

“There will be a very limited number of trains departing the city centre after the concert on Saturday night, and there will be no trains after the event on Sunday, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.”

Can you bring food and alcohol?

It is not permitted to bring food or any drinks into the Event and if found, will be confiscated.

Full or empty bottles/ jars/ containers or hydration packs are not permitted in the Event. All such containers will be confiscated and not returned.

Management/Venue operates a zero tolerance underage drinking policy.

No-one under the age of 18 is permitted to be under the influence of alcohol at the Event and You may be breathalysed which could lead to refusal.