Two Door Cinema Club are headlining Community Festival

Community Festival will return to Finsbury Park this weekend.

The rock and indie extravaganza will bring some huge names to North London.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Door Cinema Club will be headlining the main stage on Saturday (16 July).

It is a one-day festival and features a packed line-up of names including Nothing But Thieves.

Here is all you need to know:

When and where is Community Festival?

Community Festival takes place in Finsbury Park in North London.

The closest tube stations are Finsbury Park and Manor House.

It takes place on Saturday (16 July).

The following day Finsbury Park will play host to a George Ezra concert.

Who is on the line-up?

Two Door Cinema Club will headline the Main Stage at Community Festival.

Also performing on this stage will be: Nothing But Thieves, The Wombats, Pale Waves, Alfie Templeman, Crawlers, Courting and Just Wondering.

Circa Waves will headline the N4 stage.

Other acts performing on the N4 stage are: Daisy Brain, Police Car Collective, Kid Brunswick, Molly Burman, Bears in Trees, Cole Bleu, Priestgate and Big Image.

Two Door Cinema Club are performing in Glasgow. Pic: Mike Coppola/Getty Images.

What are the set times for Community Festival?

The timings for the festival in Finsbury Park have been confirmed.

Main Stage

12.30pm - Just Wondering

1.35pm - Courting

2.40pm - Crawlers

3.45pm - Alfie Templeman

4.50pm - Pale Waves

6pm - The Wombats

7.30pm - Nothing But Thieves

9.05pm - Two Door Cinema Club

N4 stage

12.50pm - Big Image

1.45pm - Priestgate

2.40pm - Cole Bleu

3.35pm - Bears in Trees

4.30pm - Molly Burman

5.25pm - Kid Brunswick

6.20pm - Police Car Collective

7.15pm - Daisy Brain

8.15pm - Circa Waves

What time do the festival grounds open?

Gates will open at 11am on Saturday.

The first acts will not perform until 12.30pm on the Main Stage and 12.50pm on the N4 Stage.

When is last entry and what time does it end?

Community Festival warns that last entry for the festival is at 9.35pm.

It will end at 10.30pm - meaning Two Door Cinema Club will have around 85 minutes on stage.

You will leave the festival through a different exit to the one where you arrived.

What is the possible setlist for Two Door Cinema Club?

Two Door Cinema Club are due to play Benicàssim 2022 in Spain on Friday and that could give a clue about potential setlist for Community Festival.

The band also played Mad Cool Festival in Madrid last week.

Setlist.fm have confirmed the songs they played during this performance:

I Can Talk

Undercover Martyn

Are We Ready? (Wreck)

This Is the Life

Wonderful Life

Something Good Can Work

Bad Decisions

Talk

Changing of the Seasons

Next Year

Eat That Up, It’s Good for You(Presented by Sam)

Sun

What You Know

The band could play a different set at Community Festival.

Can you still get tickets?

Ticketmaster’s website still has tickets available for Community Festival 2022.

Tickets cost £49,50 each for standard entry and £66 each for VIP packages.

Can you take water into the festival?

Temperatures remain warm across the weekend.

A note on the festival’s website reads: “In light of the current heatwave, sealed bottles of water that are 750ml or less will now be permitted on site.

“Empty and reusable bottles are also permitted. We strongly advise that everyone brings a reusable bottle to refill at the water points noted on the map. Suncream of any size will now be permitted.