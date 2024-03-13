Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Health officials have issued an urgent appeal to passengers on a flight over the weekend from Abu Dhabi to Dublin due to a confirmed case of measles. The Etihad Airways flight EY45 arrived on Saturday 9 March at 6.30am.

Anyone from Northern Ireland who travelled on the flight is asked to contact the Public Health Agency (PHA). The public health alert has been issued following confirmation that a passenger on the plane, a resident of the Republic of Ireland, had contracted measles.

Following a risk assessment with public health colleagues in the Health Service Executive (HSE), the PHA is asking any residents of Northern Ireland who were on the flight to be aware of the signs and symptoms of measles.

Those who are at greatest risk of severe illness from measles are asked to please contact the PHA on (028) 9536 8300 as they may be eligible to access appropriate treatments. These treatments will work best if given within the next few days.

Those who are at greatest risk are those who were on Etihad Airways flight EY045 and are children under 12 months old, pregnant women, and people who are immunocompromised. If you are in one of the at-risk groups and were on the flight, call (028) 9536 8300. Phone lines are open: Wednesday 13 March from 9am to 8pm and Thursday 14 March from 9am to 8pm.

Urgent appeal issued to passengers on flight to come forward after measles case confirmed. (Photo: Sophie James - stock.adobe.com)

It is anticipated that the number of Northern Ireland residents who were on the flight and are in these at-risk groups may be small. However, with a growing number of measles cases across the globe, it is important that all those on the flight and the general public stay alert to the signs and symptoms to help stop the spread of the measles.

What are the symptoms of measles?

Listed below are the initial symptoms of measles.

a high temperature (fever);

a runny or blocked nose;

sneezing;

a cough;

sore, red eyes that may be sensitive to light;

a few days later, a red-brown blotchy rash will appear. This may start on the head or upper neck, before spreading outwards to the rest of the body.

Most childhood rashes are not measles but you should consult your GP without delay if you suspect it is measles, symptoms worsen, temperature increases to above 38°C or temperature stays high after other symptoms have gone.

The PHA spokesperson said in a statement: "As measles is very infectious it is important that anyone with suspected measles avoids situations where they can spread the disease, such as nursery or childcare, school, work, a GP waiting room or an emergency department. People should phone in advance and get advice rather than turning up to a healthcare setting.