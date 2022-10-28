Spooky season may not be everyone’s cup of tea but for some, Halloween is the one time of year to embrace all things paranormal.

For some, watching scary movies and giving yourself a fancy dress makeover is the perfect way to mark the occasion, but for those brave souls who want to add a bit more fright into their night, the UK has its fair share of eerie locations.

RemoteCottages.co.uk and Paranormal Research Investigators UK have mapped locations across the country to reveal the most haunted places in Britain.

From a hall said to be haunted by the ghost of Anne Boleyn, to a site where 10 women accused of witchcraft were buried, these 13 locations are thought to be the spookiest locations in the UK - pay one of them a visit this Halloween, if you dare.

1. Pluckley, Kent A total of 16 ghosts have been reported in Pluckley, which was named the UK's most haunted village in the 1989 Guinness Book of World Records. Among the ghouls said to inhabit it is a phantom coach and horses and The Lady of Rose Court, who is said to have poisoned herself in despair over a love triangle.

2. Blickling Hall, Norfolk As the birthplace of Anne Boleyn, who was famously beheaded on the orders of her husband, Henry VIII, after failing to bear him an heir, there is a wealth of history at this medieval manor house. It is reported that her beheaded body still roams the corridors of her former family home at night.

3. Pendle Hill, Lancashire Pendle Hill is the location where 10 witches were sentenced to death and buried under the hill in the 17th century. While it may look like an idyllic spot, it is said to be haunted by spirits seeking revenge on those who buried them.

4. Ancient Ram Inn, Gloucestershire Believed to be one of the most haunted buildings in Britain, paranormal activities are a common occurrence at this 12th century Inn. It is said to be home to two lustful demons, an incubus and a succubus, and a ghostly witch.