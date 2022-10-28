Most haunted locations UK: 13 of the spookiest places to visit on Halloween this year
Paranormal activity and ghostly sightings are not unusual in the UK, with many places across the country believed to be haunted
Spooky season may not be everyone’s cup of tea but for some, Halloween is the one time of year to embrace all things paranormal.
For some, watching scary movies and giving yourself a fancy dress makeover is the perfect way to mark the occasion, but for those brave souls who want to add a bit more fright into their night, the UK has its fair share of eerie locations.
RemoteCottages.co.uk and Paranormal Research Investigators UK have mapped locations across the country to reveal the most haunted places in Britain.
From a hall said to be haunted by the ghost of Anne Boleyn, to a site where 10 women accused of witchcraft were buried, these 13 locations are thought to be the spookiest locations in the UK - pay one of them a visit this Halloween, if you dare.