Rio Carnival

The Carnival in Rio de Janiero is one of the most eye-catching and spectacular events around the world.

Millions of people will be taking to the streets of the Brazilian city in the coming days. Dubbed ‘the biggest show on Earth’ it kicks off ahead of the start of Lent.

It will be the first time the carnival has been held in February since 2020 due to Covid-19 restrictions. Brazil cancelled the event in 2021 and it was moved to April to coincide with Tiradentes’ Day last year.

Rio Carnival takes place on the Friday before the start of lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday. It will run for five days, with Sunday and Monday proving to be among the most popular days to attend the carnival.

If you are planning on attending carnival or just intrigued about it. Here is all you need to know:

When is Rio Carnival in 2023 and how long does it last?

The carnival will kick-off on Friday (17 February). Events from street parties to Samba parades and the famous Rio Carnival Ball will take place throughout the duration of the carnival. It will culminate with the Champions Parade next Saturday (25 February).

Rio Carnival is based on similar winter carnivals which take place in Europe ahead of the start of Lent. Roman Catholics indulge in feasting and celebrations before the 40 days fasting period begins.

Where in Rio does Carnival take place?

The carnival will take place across the sprawling city of Rio over the next week. But the centre of the action will be at the Sambadrome.

It was built in 1984 and renovated in 2012. The full name of the venue is Sambadrome Marquês de Sapucaí and it was designed by Oscar Niemeyer after he returned to the country from exile.

The full address of the venue is: R. Marquês de Sapucaí - Santo Cristo, Rio de Janeiro - RJ, 20220-007, Brazil.

Members of Unidos da Tijuca samba school perform during the second night of Rio's Carnival parade at the Sambadrome Marques de Sapucai in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in the early hours of April 24, 2022. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP) (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Do you need tickets for Rio Carnival?

If you are wanting to attend any of the parades at the Sambadrome, you will need tickets. Prices start at $15 and rise to upwards of $200 per person for the grandstand.

The options for seats start with the grandstands and also include allocated chairs, front box, covered box and VIP lounges. Tickets for the lounge cost upwards of $1100.

Here’s what the difference between the sections are as follows according to Rio.com:

Grandstand

The seats are large concrete steps with a great view of the parade. Most affordable tickets from the Sambadrome, Grandstands tickets are not numbered or assigned, except for the Sector 9, the tourist sector, which provide more comfort and space, and a better structure overall.

Allocated Chairs

Allocated Chairs are assigned seats, available only on Sectors 12 of the Sambadrome. The sector is organized in an open-air theatre of chairs facing the parade. Ideal for those who want to secure an assigned numbered chair without paying too much.

Front Box

The Front Box are located at the floor level, as close to the runaway as it gets, in four rows of boxes, from A to D. Each box sits six people in numbered chairs. They are absolutely the best tickets you can get if your goal is to watch the parades.

Covered Box

The best options for parties up to 12 people and exclusive to Bookers International, the Covered boxes are located in Sector 7 at the level Row-D level.

VIP Lounge

Folia Tropical

Best camarote-lounge at the venue, Folia is Ideal for party people who wants to enjoy the parade and have fun at the same time.

Super Folia

Super Folia is the camarote of the camarote. Located at sector 6, 3rd floor of Folia Tropical, with capacity of 150 people.

What are the parade routes?

If you are wanting to watch the famous Rio Carnival samba parades, the best place to see them is at the Sambadome in the city. Street parties will also take place in Rio during the event.

Can you watch Rio Carnival on TV?