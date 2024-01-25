Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryanair has launched its first partnership with an online travel agent despite strongly complaining previously that online sites are selling its flights without permission. Last week the airline said companies such as Kiwi.com, Opodo, eDreams and lastminute.com are overcharging passengers and there has also been an issue with passengers’ contact details not being passed on, making it difficult to provide travel updates and process refunds.

Now Ryanair has agreed a deal with loveholidays to offer its flights as part of package trips. At a press conference in London, Ryanair’s director of marketing, communications and digital Dara Brady claimed it was “a historic day” for the carrier and a “very important step forward”.

He said: “Nobody is looking to overcharge customers here. Nobody is looking for customers not to get the right information, and in the case of where it does go wrong, we’ve a process that guarantees customers can get refunds. We’ve always said that if (OTAs) play by our rules, we’d be happy to work with others.”

“From a Ryanair respective I think it’s a very important step forward. We will continue to campaign hard against OTAs who don’t play by the rules. They’re pirates, we don’t want to deal with them.”

Ryanair has announced a first-ever partnership with online travel agent loveholidays - offering flights to package holiday trips. (Photo: BELGA/AFP via Getty Images)

Mr Brady added: “For legitimate partners like loveholidays – who are invested in the customer and are going to not apply mark-ups, and will give us the correct customer information – we’re happy to work with them.” Ryanair insisted its partnership with loveholidays is “transparent” as travellers will not pay more than if they book direct and the airline will receive accurate contact details.