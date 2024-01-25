Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers had to cling on and it reportedly caused a T-shirt to tear off from a child’s back. The Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) subsequently ordered the grounding of the affected fleet of Boeing Max 9 planes, including those operated by other carriers. It said the fleet would remain grounded until the regulator was satisfied they were safe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryanair currently operates Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 aircraft and in May last year it announced it had ordered 300 new Boeing 737-MAX-10 aircraft for delivery between 2027 to 2033. In December it announced it had to cut its winter flight schedule due to delays in the delivery of new Boeing 737 planes. The delays were attributed to production delays combined with Boeing hold-ups in repairs and deliveries in Seattle, Washington.

Ryanair has unveiled that it will "increase" the number of its engineers working with Boeing after the Alaska Airlines blowout incident. (Photo: BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Now Ryanair has issued an updated statement on its use of Boeing aircraft after it has been announced that Alaska Airlines and United Airlines will see their Boeing 737 Max 9 planes back to service in the coming days. The airline said: “Ryanair welcomes the decision of the FAA to allow the Boeing MAX 9 aircraft to go back into service over the coming days. The airline emphasised that there are no Boeing MAX 9 aircraft in Europe and Ryanair does not operate this aircraft type. Ryanair also welcomes the FAA’s decision to postpone Boeing’s proposed monthly production rate increase which will allow Boeing the time and space to improve quality control of the aircraft it currently manufactures.”

The airline welcomes the decision despite ongoing problems with Boeing planes. Regulators grounded Boeing's bestselling Max 8 aircraft between 2019 and 2020 after two separate crashes killed 346 people. Those incidents were later connected to an automated control system, known as MCAS, which Boeing then updated.

On Saturday (January 20), a nose wheel fell off a Boeing 757 plane as it was preparing to take off on the runway at Atlanta's international airport. According to the air traffic control audio included in the FAA report, reported by ABC news, a controller is heard alerting the pilot, saying: “One of your nose tires just came off. It just rolled off the runway behind you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement