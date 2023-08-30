Ryanair and Wizz Air topped the rankings for the biggest jump in price with 'hidden fees' included, according to research by NetVoucherCodes

Budget airline Ryanair has ranked as the European airline with the biggest 'hidden fees', with the price of a basic ticket increasing by 344% with add-ons according to new research.

Data compiled by UK-based voucher and deals website NetVoucherCodes showed that the price of an £18.39 fare for a short haul flight with the Irish airline jumps by £63.28 to £81.67. The add-ons include options such as a 20kg checked bag, carry-on luggage upgrades, seat selections, fast track at the gate and insurance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WizzAir ranked 2nd in the list, with a base-level airfare of £32.29 rising by 273% one 'hidden fees' were added.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at new rules which would stop companies from "drip-selling", a term given to the practice of the customer paying more than advertised when add-ons deemed essential are opted for.

Sunak said: “The Department for Business and Trade are looking into this issue of drip pricing to just get a sense of how widespread and how damaging it might be. I think we're all probably anecdotally and individually aware of this practice of - you know, you just get more and more things added on to the cost of something as you move through a process and there's just not the kind of price transparency that you'd expect."

He added: "We’re concerned about that. We want to make sure that we keep helping people with the cost of living."

Ryanair has ranked as the Eruopean airline with the most 'hidden fees' with base rate tickets becoming 344% more expensive with add-ons. (Credit: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And this is a practice that we want to make sure that we're across, looking at, to see how harmful it is and if we need to take further action. And that's the work that we'll be doing."

Rebecca Bebbington, a money travel expert at NetVoucherCodes said: “While airlines tend to charge hidden fees that customers don’t expect until they go through the booking process, there are a couple of strategies you can use to help ensure your airfare stays cheap. To avoid baggage fees, try fitting all your belongings into a carry-on bag. These tend to be free with budget airlines but be sure to pack strategically to avoid overweight baggage fees.

“You should also research the seat selection fees of different airlines. Consider skipping seat selection during booking and try selecting seats for free during online check-in, within the 24-hour window. If you’re travelling in a group, book tickets together to increase the chances of being seated together without paying extra for seat selection.

“If you’re flying long-haul, research meal options beforehand to see what’s included and avoid being stung with on-flight prices. Sometimes it’s better to prepare snacks beforehand and bring a reusable water bottle to avoid high in-flight food and beverage costs.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

For NetVoucherCode's data, the price of add-ons such as carry-on luggage, fast track, check-in luggage, seat selection, insurance and - where available - onboard wifi. The percentage amount that all of these options add onto the cost of a short-haul ticket fare was then ranked.

The full top ten list of the worst-offending European airlines include:

Ryanair - 344% fare increase

WizzAir - 273% fare increase

EasyJet - 170% fare increase

Air Europa - 160% fare increase

Vueling - 101% fare increase

Jet2.com - 97% fare increase

Finnair - 91% increase

Norwegian - 86% increase

British Airways - 73% fare increase

Lufthansa - 64% fare increase