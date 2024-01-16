Telling news your way
Safest airlines in the world 2024: Top 25 carriers are 'standouts in the industry' for safety - see full list

New analysis has unveiled the top 25 safest airlines in the world for this year, praised as being "standouts in the industry - from Qantas to Alaska Airlines

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
1 hour ago
New analysis has unveiled the safest airlines in the world with 2023’s number one slipping down to second place in this year’s results. Australian-based company AirlineRatings.com publishes its list of the world's safest airlines annually.

The airline safety and product rating review website assesses the flight records of 385 carriers, as well as account audits from aviation governing bodies, crash and serious incident records, safety initiatives, pilot training, fleet age and more. The results found that Air New Zealand is now the safest airline in the world.

Last year's number one airline, Qantas, has now slipped to the number two slot. The website said the margin between Air New Zealand and Qantas was “incredibly close”.

Air New Zealand was previously named the world's safest airline in 2022, while Qantas nabbed the top spot last year and in 2021. Since 2013, Air New Zealand has been named the safest carrier in the world seven times. AirlineRatings.com Editor-in-Chief Geoffrey Thomas said Air New Zealand “has a firm focus on safety and has excelled across the broad safety spectrum right down to the smallest detail”.

British Airways comes 15th, up two spots from last year's 17th place while Alaska Airlines took the number 10 spot. The ranking was decided before the incident on 5 January which saw a door plug blowout of an Alaska Airlines flight shortly after take off.

American carriers were strong overall with many making the top 25 list for the safest airlines in the world. However, Delta Air Lines, which was number 20 in 2023, has dropped out of the top 25 this year. 

Which airlines are classed as the safest?

Listed are the top 25 safest airlines in the world according to AirlineRatings.com.

  1. Air New Zealand  
  2. Qantas 
  3. Virgin Australia
  4. Etihad Airways
  5. Qatar Airways 
  6. Emirates
  7. All Nippon Airways 
  8. Finnair
  9. Cathay Pacific Airways
  10. Alaska Airlines
  11. SAS
  12. Korean Air 
  13. Singapore Airlines
  14. EVA Air
  15. British Airways 
  16. Turkish Airlines 
  17. TAP Air Portugal 
  18. Lufthansa/Swiss Group
  19. KLM
  20. Japan Airlines 
  21. Hawaiian Airlines
  22. American Airlines
  23. Air France
  24. Air Canada Group
  25. United Airlines

Editor Geoffrey Thomas added that “the safety margins between the top 25 airlines are very small”. He said: “Our top 25 safest airlines are all standouts in the industry.”

