Over 900 pilots have walked out over wages and working conditions, leaving 2,750 flights cancelled since strike action began on 4 July

A pilot strike at SAS Airlines is having devastating impact on the airline’s future.

SAS have said that the crippling strike may force them to downsize as they struggle to secure funding.

The strike which is entering its twelfth day has seen over 2,750 flights cancelled, impacting an estimated 270,000 passengers.

SAS Airlines fly out of London Heathrow, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester.

There has been widespread disruption to airline travel this summer, with cancellations from Ryanair, EasyJet and British Airways impacting passengers over the busy summer season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the SAS strike and when it will end.

Why are SAS pilots striking?

Over 900 SAS pilots have walked out due to disputes over wages and working conditions.

SAS Airlines said that negotiations between the carrier and the pilots’ union had failed to reach an agreement, prompting some 900 pilots to strike (Pic: TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking to E24 , Martin Lindgren from the SAS Pilot Group outlined the frustrations pilots felt.

He said: “We have not succeeded in agreeing with SAS. We have been in long, long negotiations. We have come a long way. We have tried to reach an agreement but experienced that no matter how far we go, it will never be enough.”

In 2020, SAS let go of 40% of its workforce to try and recuperate the losses it incurred as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

When will the SAS Airlines strike end?

There is no confirmed end date for the strike as of yet.

Picture taken on July 4, 2022 shows an information board announcing cancelled flights in the departure hall at Oslo Airport (Pic: NTB/AFP via Getty Images)

Talks between unions and SAS failed to reach a resolution on Thursday (14 July) and are set to continue on 15 July.

The talks had resumed on 13 July after negotiations had broken down on 4 July, leading to the strike action.

Speaking to E24, mediator Mats Ruland explained the talks process.

He said: "There are a number of issues that are important for both parties that must be resolved in order to reach an agreement."

Will SAS Airlines go bust?

In the wake of the strike, SAS Airlines filed for a bankruptcy protection order called Chapter 11, which will allow the airline to continue operating whilst it restructures its debts.

In a statement SAS said: "Through this process, SAS aims to reach agreements with key stakeholders, restructure the company’s debt obligations, reconfigure its aircraft fleet, and emerge with a significant capital injection."

However on 14 July, the airline confirmed that they may need to complete the bankruptcy process quicker than previously anticipated, due to the lengthened nature of the pilot strike.

CEO Anko van der Werff said in a statement: "We must reach an agreement and end the strike as soon as possible. That will require us to find us a solution that is acceptable to all stakeholders.”

Adding: "The strike is putting the success of the chapter 11 process and, ultimately, the survival of the Company at stake."

Are flights to the UK affected?

Their UK flights have been affected by the strike, with scheduled flights from London Heathrow and Manchester facing cancellations.

If SAS Airlines cancel your flight due to the strike, according to their website, you have three options.