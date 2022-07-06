Some 450 workers at Barcelona, Malaga and Palma airports are expected to strike in July

EasyJet will cut more flights over the upcoming summer period as the airline grapples with staff shortages after the Covid pandemic.

The airline recently announced it will introduce flight caps in the coming months to help it cope with a lack of staff, which has resulted in a number of flights to and from Gatwick Airport being cancelled.

It could mean the cancellation of up to 10,000 of 16,000 Gatwick flights on sale for July, August and September.

EasyJet is also being hit with a stage of strikes from its workers, with two more scheduled for July.

The airline has said it plans to operate its full schedule of flights this summer, but admitted there could be some disruption to its programme due to the industrial action.

So when are strikes taking place, and which flights are being cancelled? This is what you need to know.

When are the Easyjet strikes?

Spanish cabin crew staff for Easyjet have planned strike action for 15-17 July and 29-31 July.

Some 450 workers based at Barcelona’s El Prat airport, Malaga and Palma de Mallorca are expected to walk out this month.

Why are Easyjet workers striking?

Spanish trade union, Unión Sindical Obrera (USO), has said its members in Spain typically have a base salary of €950 (£797.50) a month – €850 (£713.42) less than Easyjet cabin crew receive in France and Germany.

This is causing Spanish workers with the airline to strike, affecting the most popular holiday destinations among UK holidaymakers.

Miguel Galan, USO general secretary for Easyjet Malaga, said flight attendants want a 40% increase in their basic salaries.

Easyjet said it pays cabin crew "competitive" rates, and it was "extremely disappointed" about the call to strike action.

Easyjet is already expected to be forced to cancel thousands of flights this summer owing to staff shortages.

Regarding affected flights, the airline has said: “The vast majority of customers’ flights will not be impacted and of those that are, the majority of customers will be rebooked within 24 hours.

“We will be notifying affected customers directly in the coming days with information on their alternative flight or the option to rebook or receive a refund.”

Which airports will be affected?

There is expected to be disruption at a number of Spanish airports in July.

The company said: “Should the industrial action go ahead, there could be some disruption to our flying programme to and from Malaga, Palma and Barcelona during the strike period but at this stage, easyJet plans to operate its full schedule and we would like to reassure customers that we will do everything possible to minimise any disruption.”

Which flights has Easyjet cancelled so far?

Easyjet is cancelling a further 148 flights, from Luton, Gatwick and Manchester airports in July.

On 1 July, four flights were cancelled during the strikes with journeys from London and Birmingham affected.

Between 5 June and 3 July it pulled more than 1,000 departures.

Which Easyjet flights have been cancelled today?

These are the cancelled Easyjet flights today (Wednesday 6 July) according to FlightAware: