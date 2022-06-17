Airports have been hit by long queues and sudden cancellations

UK airlines have been told to cancel flights they cannot deliver this summer as travel chaos continues to impact passengers.

The Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority said airlines need to review their summer timetables to ensure that they are “deliverable”.

In a joint letter to the aviation industry, they stated that earlier cancellations are “better” than axing flights on the day of departure.

The statement went on to call companies to take “all possible steps” to “avoid the unacceptable scenes we have recently witnessed”.

Thousands of passengers have faced flight cancellations at short notice recently.

On Tuesday (14 June), EasyJet grounded 26 departures to and from its main base, London Gatwick.

It follows the airline grounding at least 44 flights on Monday (13 June), affecting around 10,000 passengers.

Holidaygoers have been hit with delays and cancellations over the past few weeks.

EasyJet confirmed that 24 flights per day would have to be cancelled - with Gatwick particularly impacted.

The airline has recently announced that it will reduce its flight schedule for the rest of June in an effort to overcome the travel chaos.

Meanwhile, British Airways announced the airline is cancelling up to 100 flights to and from its main base at Heathrow each day, though most passengers are given weeks of warning.

There have been lengthy queues at airports across the UK including Manchester, Stansted and Bristol.

Which easyJet flights have been cancelled?

Gatwick was badly impacted by easyJet cancellations over half-term, with the airline cancelling around 24 flights per day at the airport.

The airline said it was working to help customers rebook flights and find hotels.

EasyJet flights cancelled from Gatwick Airport so far on Friday (17June), according to Flight Aware, are:

London Gatwick to Pristina: Fri 05:45 BST

Which British Airways flights have been cancelled?

The following British Airways flights departing and arriving at Gatwick Airport have been cancelled on Friday (17June), according to Flight Aware:

London Gatwick to Nice Cote d’Azur: Fri 07:35 BST

London Gatwick to Faro: Fri 08:40 BST

Arrecife (Lanzarote) to London Gatwick: Fri 12.25 WEST

Nice Cote d’Azur to London Gatwick: Fri 01:25pm CEST

Faro to London Gatwick: Fri 12:55pm WEST

London Gatwick to Antalya: Fri 03:50pm BST

Antalya to London Gatwick: Fri 10:55pm +03

British Airways said the flight cancellations are pre-planned and that passengers were given advance notice.

Some of the departures had been taken out of the schedules many weeks before.

Which Tui flights have been cancelled?

TUI announced that it would cancel nearly 200 flights throughout June to reduce travel chaos with short notice cancellations.

TUI has written to customers promising that it has learned from the delays and cancellations that ruined the May half-term holiday for many travellers.

The airline’s managing director, Andrew Flintham, said this week that the vast majority of TUI’s flights had operated normally, sending more than 200,000 customers on their holidays.

The company’s teams have been helping customers find alternative holidays, and are processing refunds.

A spokesperson for TUI said the problems mainly affected the UK, but not Germany or the rest of western Europe.

Which Ryanair flights have been cancelled?

No flights departing from Gatwick Airport have been cancelled by Ryanair on Friday (17 June), according to Flight Aware.

Which Jet2 flights haven been cancelled?

No flights departing from Gatwick Airport have been cancelled by Jet2 on Friday (17 June), according to Flight Aware.

Jet2 has cancelled all its flights between Jersey and Manchester from the end of June.

The airline has also cut the number of Jersey to Birmingham and Stanstead flights to just one a week.

In a statement Jet2 says it is still scheduled to operate flights to Jersey from Birmingham, London Stansted, Manchester (until 28 June) and East Midlands, Newcastle and Leeds Bradford this summer.

Why are flights being cancelled?

Easyjet said the cancellations over half-term were “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

The 200 flights that were cancelled on 26 May were down to an error with the IT systems.

However, travel expert Simon Calder told Northern Ireland’s Good Morning Ulster programme earlier this week that easyJet “is in a right old mess because it hasn’t got enough staff for the flights it needs to operate this summer."

Meanwhile, Tui said the cancellations were down to “various operational and supply chain issues”.

What has easyJet and Tui said about the cancellations and delays?

EasyJet has apologised for cancelling several flights saying that it was “necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period”.

A spokeswoman for the company said in a statement: “We have taken the decision to make advance cancellations of around 24 Gatwick flights per day starting from tomorrow 28 May until 6 June.

“We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights, however we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

“Customers are being informed from today (Friday) and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”

“Over the next week we will be operating around 1700 flights per day, with around a quarter of these operating to and from Gatwick.”

A Tui spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to customers who have experienced flight delays or a flight cancellation.

“Delays have been caused due to a combination of factors and we are doing everything we can to keep customers updated, and will provide refreshments and, where appropriate, provide hotel accommodation.

“Where we have made the difficult decision to cancel a small number of flights, customers will receive a full refund within 14 days and we will contact them directly to help them try and find another holiday.

“We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

What happens when your flight is cancelled?

An airline that cancels a flight is required to provide an alternative departure on the same day if one is available – even if it means buying a ticket on rival carrier.