The airline is reportedly cancelling over 600 flights in July impacting popular routes to Malaga, Ibiza and Faro

British Airways is set to cancel hundreds of flights from Heathrow and Gatwick to avoid the recent travel chaos that erupted at the start of the summer season.

Over 76,000 seats are being axed from Heathrow and 29,400 from Gatwick.

Sign up to our Travel Guide newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cancelled flights will affect popular tourist destinations including Malaga, Ibiza, Parma, Faro and Athens.

Around 105,000 passengers are expected to be impacted in the coming weeks.

A BA spokesperson said the aviation industry was going through the most "challenging" period in its history, the Express reports.

Here we explain why British Airways are cancelling more flights, which flights are due to be cancelled and the flights that are affected today.

Why are British Airways cancelling flights?

The news of the airline cancelling more flights over the summer comes after widespread cancellations hit the industry over recent weeks, affecting thousands of passengers.

Airlines who sacked thousands of staff during the coronavirus pandemic are now struggling to recruit replacements, causing long queues at security checks.

There have also been claims that the pay is too low to attract new recruits.

The flights cancelled by Britain’s biggest airline represent 14 percent of those scheduled from Gatwick and seven percent from Heathrow.

BA is also facing strike action as hundreds of Heathrow customer service agents plan to take industrial action in July.

The workers are striking over an ongoing pay dispute regarding a 10% salary cut during the pandemic.

British Airways has offered the staff a one off bonus payment but the employees would like the money reinstated permanently.

A BA spokesperson said: "As the entire aviation industry continues to face the most challenging period in its history, regrettably it has become necessary to make some further reductions.

"We’re in touch with customers to apologise and offer to rebook them or issue a full refund.”

The airline suggested the cancellations would make it "easier to consolidate quieter daily flights to multi-frequency destinations well in advance and to protect more of our holiday flights."

Paul Charles, the chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, warned that there could be more cancelled flights in August.

He said: "It is a sign that the airlines don’t believe people will come into the industry in time for 29 July, the busiest time of the year.

“If the airlines thought they were going to be having enough people, they would not need to make so many cuts."

A Department for Transport spokesman said airlines had to offer schedules they could "realistically" deliver.

Which British Airways flights will be cancelled?

The affected journeys will impact more than 70 destinations, including top holiday spots Malaga and Ibiza.

Trips to Amsterdam, Athens and Faro will also be hit, along with Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca, according to reports.

The airline has requested the cancellation of 650 flights from Heathrow and Gatwick in July.

The cancellations were discovered in a request to airport slot authorities, which allocate space for the landing of planes.

BA said the action was taken “pre-emptively earlier this year” in order to “provide customers with as much notice as possible about any changes to their travel plans”.

British Airways flights cancelled today

Here are the British Airways flights cancelled today (Tuesday 5 July) according to Flight Aware.