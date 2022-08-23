Airport staff across Spain have voted in favour of strike action - with Brits seeking winter sun being urged to check their flights.

People travelling to Spain are being urged to check their flights as airport staff across the country have voted in favour of strike action.

At present, they are planning 24-hour stoppages on 25 days between September to the end of the year.

But why are Spanish staff potentially striking, and on what dates? Here’s what you need to know.

Why have Spanish airport staff voted in favour of strike action?

Staff in airports across Spain have voted in favour of strike action, as workers are protesting against conditions and low pay.

Spain’s three main workers’ unions, the Comisiones Obreras (CCOO), the Union Sindical Obrera (USO) and the Union General de Trabajadores (UGT) are in dispute with airport operator AENA.

Due to this, car park staff, baggage handlers, security, IT, retail and catering staff have all voted to walk out.

The Ryanair cabin crew in Spain, which is with the SITCPLA Union, will also be striking until January.

Malaga is one of the airports that will be affected by the strikes. Credit: Carlos Gil/Getty Images

When will the strikes take place?

The workers will walk out over five days in September, seven days in October, two days in November and 11 days in December.

Strikes will occur on:

15 September

17 September

22 September

24 September

29 September

In December, strikes will occur on:

26 December

27 December

28 December

29 December

30 December

For the Ryanair cabin crew, strikes will occur every week, from Monday to Thursday, until 7 January 2023, with around 1,700 workers to walk out.

This comes as negotiations for improved pay and working conditions failed to reach a conclusion between USO and SITCPLA, and airline bosses.

The strikes will impact airports in Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga, Alicante, Seville, and Palma De Mallorca.

Will it affect my travel?

Ryanair has said it expects minimal disruption this winter.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said in a statement: “Ryanair expects that these latest threatened strikes, which involve only a handful of our Spanish cabin crew, will have zero impact on our Spanish flights or schedules in August or September”.

However, flights may be cancelled or delayed if the unions and the airlines do not reach an agreement.

Are strikes happening elsewhere in Europe?

Workers in Portugal airports had industrial action planned for 19, 20, and 21 August, which was called off.

The strike would have affected major airports including Lisbon and Faro, as unions fought for improved pay.

However, it is reported that baggage handling staff are planning to strike at the end of this month, on 26, 27 and 28 August, affecting Lisbon airport, Faro, Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, Flores, Horta, Ponta Delgada, Porto, and Santa Maria.

What to do if your flight is cancelled?

Passengers are reminded to keep an eye on travel updates, as flight cancellations could be a possibility.

Travellers are also encouraged to ensure everything is in order ahead of their holidays, including visa requirements, Covid vaccination requirements and time duration on your passport.

You are entitled to a full refund, but you can only accept a refund or a rebooking - not both.