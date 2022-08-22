Streets in Scotland’s capital have been left with overflowing bins as thousands of people descend on Edinburgh for the world-famous Fringe Festival

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The streets of Scotland’s capital have become piled up with rubbish amid a bin strike by council workers.

Staff at councils across Scotland, including Glasgow City Council, Aberdeen City Council and Dundee City Council, are all set to strike in the coming weeks over pay offers, however Edinburgh staff began their strike on Thursday 18 August.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The impact of the strike has been particularly startling in the capital, as thousands of people visit the city to attend events for the Edinburgh International and Fringe Festivals.

Here’s everything you need to know about why the strikes are happening and how long they will continue for.

Bins have been overflowing after a busy Fringe weekend in Edinburgh as cleansing staff continue their strike. (Credit: SWNS)

Why are Edinburgh cleansing staff striking?

Workers and trade unions GMB and Unite had been negotiating with COSLA (Convention of Scottish Local Authorities) over an initial pay rise offer of 3.5%.

The unions argued that a 3.5% pay rise would create a real terms pay cut for staff and rejected the offer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members can’t tolerate derisory pay offers any longer from COSLA or the Scottish Government who ultimately control the purse strings.

Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, one of the hotspots for the Fringe Festival, has been covered in litter as strikes continue. (Credit: SWNS)

“We believe the public of Edinburgh and across Scotland will support our members in taking this stand because no worker should be forced to accept a ‘take it or leave it’ real terms pay cut. Our members simply have no choice but to take strike action in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

COSLA revised their offer of 3.5% pay rise to 5% following a meeting of Unite’s local government representatives committee. The group, which represents councils across Scotland, also offered a minimum hourly wage of £10.50.

However, the union still remains cautious over the offer, saying that COSLA has provided “insufficient detail”.

Unite industrial officer Alison Maclean said: “Unite’s local government committee has reaffirmed that the strike action ongoing in Edinburgh and scheduled to take place in a further 14 councils continues as planned.

“There remains insignificant detail on the 5% pay offer, and what this in reality means for the lowest paid workers.

“At this moment the offer from Cosla remains a vague aspirational pledge but Unite can’t take anything to our wider membership unless we have specifics and guarantees.”

The Labour-minority led Edinburgh Council has said in order to secure a better offer for workers, more money is needed from the Scottish Government.

Visitors to Edinburgh’s busy city centre have been asked to carry their rubbish with them, with another week of strikes planned. (Credit: SWNS)

However, the Scottish Government has said insufficient funding from the UK Government has led to struggles over the pay offers.

Local government minister Shona Robison said: “Throughout discussions, despite ministers having no formal role in the pay negotiations between councils and their employees, we have sought to work collaboratively with Cosla while providing full transparency around our financial position.

“All areas of the public sector are having to make challenging savings to stay within existing budgets.

“The UK government has provided no further funding for these pressures with last year’s Spending Review not taking account of the levels of pay uplift needed or the wider effects of inflation.

“Nevertheless, we have sought to support a meaningful revised offer in the face of the cost emergency.”

How long will strikes last?

Edinburgh’s bin strike began on 18 August and will last 12 days.

Workers will return to work on 30 August, one day after the city’s festivals end.

Cleansing staff are battling for a better pay deal as rubbish mounts up on Edinburgh’s streets. (Credit: SWNS)

Councils elsewhere in Scotland are due to strike later this month and into September.

Unite members striking from 24 to 31 August include:

Aberdeen

Angus

Clackmannanshire

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Lothian

East Renfrewshire

Falkirk

Glasgow

Highland

Inverclyde

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Lothian

Unison workers striking from 26 to 29 August and 7 to 10 September:

Aberdeenshire

Clackmannanshire

East Renfrewshire

Glasgow

Inverclyde

North Lanarkshire

Stirling

South Lanarkshire

GMB members striking from 26 to 29 August and 7 to 10 September:

Aberdeen

Angus

Dundee

East Ayrshire

East Lothian

Falkirk

Glasgow

Inverclyde

Highland

Midlothian

Orkney

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

West Lothian

Perth and Kinross

North Lanarkshire

How much are cleansing staff paid?

According to checksalary.co.uk, the average salary for bin workers in Edinburgh is £21,178.

Compared to Edinburgh specifically, the average salary for cleansing workers across Scotland is £20,236.