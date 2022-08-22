There is no end date for the walkouts by defence barristers in England and Wales with plans for all-o

Criminal barristers in England and Wales have voted in favour of an all-out strike in a row with the Government over legal aid fees.

Members of the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) have been walking out on alternate weeks but were balloted on whether to escalate the industrial action with an indefinite, uninterrupted strike that would start on 5 September.

Criminal barristers had previously spoken about a “crisis of national proportions” which has brought the justice system “almost to a standstill”.

But what is the legal aid row about, when are the strikes and how have the walkouts affected the court system? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the legal aid funding dispute about?

The row centres around concerns over funding for criminal legal aid fees.

Legal aid is granted to cover the costs or partial costs of accused persons who can’t otherwise afford it.

Barristers claim for legal aid representation through the Advocates Graduated Fees Scheme (AGFS), while solicitors do so through the Litigators Graduated Fee Scheme.

During the past 10 years the number of lawyers working in the criminal justice system has decreased with many saying they cannot make a living anymore.

An independent review of the system by Sir Christopher Bellamy had told ministers they needed to increase the AGFS funding by at least 15% without delay, it also said an Independent criminal legal aid Advisory Board should be set up.

The increase to funding was proposed to come into force later this year - but it would not cover the in excess of 58,000 cases that form part of the court backlog.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15% fee rise from the end of September, meaning they will earn £7,000 more per year.

But there has been anger that the proposed pay rise will not be made effective immediately and will only apply to new cases, not those already sitting in the backlog waiting to be dealt with by courts.

The Criminal Bar Association wants a 25% increase to the AGFS.

In a report detailing its response to the proposals the CBA said they were “insufficient” to meet the crisis facing the criminal bar and justice system. It stated: “The CBA considers it unacceptable that the Criminal Bar will be expected to continue working – including the types of hours normally remunerated as “overtime” or “shift work” in other professions - to clear this entire backlog at set rates fixed many years ago and which are now at wholly unsustainable levels.”

The CBA response stated the review did not take into account the “substantial drop in average fee earnings” from criminal legal aid of 23% between 2019/20 and 2020/21. It also said it failed to look at the drop in the numbers of criminal barristers undertaking criminal legal aid work by 10% over the same period.

The report said: “The Criminal Bar Association maintains, as it stated in February 2022, that a minimum 25% increase in AGFS fees is needed to fund criminal legal aid in order to arrest and reverse the continuing recruitment and retention crisis at the criminal bar.”

Criminal barristers from the Criminal Bar Association (CBA), which represents barristers in England and Wales, outside Manchester Crown Court on the first of several days of court walkouts .

When are the walkouts?

Walkouts started on Monday 27 June and continued on Tuesday 28 June, increasing by one day each week until a five-day strike from Monday 18 July to Friday 22 July.

Strikes were suspended for a week from 25 July before recommencing between 1 August and 5 August.

The walkouts then took place on alternate weeks, with no end date, with the action to remain under review and subject to the Government’s response.

The continuous walkout effectively begins next week because the current alternate weeks are ongoing. This means Friday will be the last working day for barristers before they walk out on Tuesday 30 August.

How many supported strike action?

The ballot closed at midnight on Sunday and the result was announced on Monday morning.

The CBA said 2,273 barristers cast a vote, exceeding numbers taking part in polls in March (1,908) and June (2,055). In the latest ballot, almost 80% (1,808) voted in favour of escalating the action while 11% (258) wanted to continue current action and 9% (207) called for an end to strikes.

The CBA previously said it also made “repeated efforts” to persuade the Government to honour the recommendations of the Criminal Legal Aid Review.

CBA vice chairwoman Kirsty Brimelow QC said this is “last-resort action” over a demand for less money than it costs the Government for the courts to sit empty.

She told BBC Breakfast: “The effect (of the strike) will be that the courts continue to sit empty with trials and cases not being heard. It is a last-resort action.

“The remedy is for an injection of money into the backlog of cases, which currently stands at 60,000 cases, that barristers are working on that will cost the Government only £1.1 million per month.

“Currently, it’s costing much more for the courts to sit empty.”

Barristers outside the Old Bailey.

How will it affect the court system?

It means that cases at which barristers are required are likely to have to be postponed, including crown court trials.

According to Ministry of Justice (MoJ) figures, more than 6,000 court hearings have been disrupted a result of the dispute over conditions and Government-set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Data released under freedom of information laws show that during the first 19 days of industrial action – between 27 June and 5 August – there were 6,235 court cases disrupted, including 1,415 trials, across England and Wales.

Justice Minister Sarah Dines said: “This is an irresponsible decision that will only see more victims face further delays and distress.

“The escalation of strike action is wholly unjustified considering we are increasing criminal barristers’ fees by 15%, which will see the typical barrister earn around £7,000 more a year.”

The MoJ previously said it had “repeatedly explained” to the CBA that backdating pay would require a “fundamental change” in how fees are paid, adding: “That reform would cost a disproportionate amount of taxpayers’ money and would take longer to implement, meaning barristers would have to wait longer for payment.”

How much do barristers earn?

Average earnings can very quite substantially depending on the area of law they practice. According to chambersstudent.co.uk a junior barrister doing work supported by legal aid could earn less than £20,000 a year.

Illustrating how different pay rates can be, website studyinglaw.co.uk states a typical barrister can earn anything between £25,000 to £300,000 a year.

The CBA claimed many of its members are being forced to leave the criminal bar after a fall in incomes of nearly 30% over the past two decades.