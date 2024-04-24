Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of Eurovision fans will soon be descending on the Swedish city of Malmö to celebrate the song contest’s 68th edition.

UK fans are no different, with tickets booked and plans being made to travel to Sweden for the big event, which will see Olly Alexander represent the UK in the Grand Final. There has been some advice issued by the British Embassy in Stockholm to help those travelling with a passport.

The Embassy said in an update that travelling fans should consider taking a picture of their passport or other important documents, such as tickets, on your phone. This would help to assist in any instance where you lose such important documents when travelling abroad for an event.

Passports when entering and leaving Sweden, or any country in the Schengen area, need to be stamped. If they are not stamped, border guards may assume that you have overstayed your visa-free limit.

There may also be some extra checks at Swedish border control. This might include being asked to show proof of accommodation, travel insurance, a return or onward ticket and/or proof that you have enough money for the duration of your stay.