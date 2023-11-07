Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the run-up to the 2022 holidays, Travelodge released thousands of rooms for under £35 to help cut costs over the festive season, with the budget stays designed to allow visitors a chance to discover some of the magical festivities across the UK without breaking the bank. Starting from November and running until early January, the promotion offered a vast range of stunning cities and towns across the country, many of which provided scenic settings for their own Christmas markets.

Over 450,000 stays costing £34.99 across its UK hotels were included in the deal, and with Travelodge boasting more than 580 locations throughout the UK, there was something for every budding festive traveller. Now, as the holiday season approaches in 2023, many are wondering if Travelodge will repeat the popular promotion. Here is everything we know so far.

A woman passes a Travelodge in 2020 (Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Will Travelodge release rooms under £35 before Christmas?

As of the time of writing, Travelodge has not revealed any specific plans or details regarding a 2023 promotion. However, based on past practices, there are some expectations and possibilities for deals customers might be able to take advantage of if the company decides to go ahead with such a promotion this year.

If Travelodge does decide to offer rooms for under £35 before Christmas in 2023, it is once again likely to be a limited-time offer starting in November and running through until early January. The number of rooms available at this discounted rate may vary from the previous year, but given the company's extensive network of hotels across the UK, customers can still expect a wide range of choices in various cities and towns.

How can I keep up to date on Travelodge deals?

Travellers can start planning their holiday adventures, keeping the possibility of budget-friendly accommodations in mind should Travelodge decide to release rooms for under £35 before Christmas this year. Those looking to take advantage of such an offer should stay tuned for updates on Travelodge's website or subscribe to their newsletters, where they often announce promotions and deals.