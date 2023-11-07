Pret A Manger has announced their Christmas 2023 sandwiches, drinks and sweet treats - here’s the full menu and when you can buy

Pret A Manger has announced their Christmas 2023 sandwiches, drinks and sweet treats - here’s the full menu. Photo by Pret A Manger.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas; the annual Christmas adverts have been released, the Coca-Cola truck tour has been confirmed, the Christmas markets are being set up and even Royal Mail has announced its festive stamps range.

So, that means it’s time for some festive feasting. Following on from other high street giants, like Costa who have already announced their Christmas menu, Pret A Manger have announced that their much-anticipated festive menu is back - and it features beloved classics and exciting new additions.

So, exactly what’s on the menu, and when and where can you buy the range of sandwiches, drinks and sweet treats? Here’s what you need to know.

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - sandwiches

Pret is once again creating dishes that have been devoured by customers in the past, such as the Christmas Lunch Sandwich and the Christmas Lunch Baguette, each made fresh every single day in shop kitchens by Pret chefs. Famous for the much-loved crunch of the crispy onions, both include generous servings of British turkey, port and orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing, spinach leaves and are finished with a dab of mayonnaise.

For those who prefer a plant-based option, the Nut Roast Sandwich is also making a comeback with its filling of roasted herby butternut squash, rocket and Christmas pesto made with chestnuts, pine nuts & rosemary, finished with Pret’s vegan sage mayo, caramelised pecans, complete with Pret’s famous crispy onions.

A total of 50p from the sale of Pret’s most popular Christmas items - Christmas Lunch Sandwich and Nut Roast sandwich - will be donated directly to The Pret Foundation, which is committed to helping break the cycle of homelessness, hunger, and poverty.

In addition to these returning highlights, Pret is also introducing new festive menu innovations, celebrating classic Christmas flavours. Love them or hate them, Brussels sprouts make an appearance in the Ham Hock and Festive Sprouts Macaroni Cheese - a Pret spin on a festive classic sure to delight both sprout lovers and sceptics alike with its rich flavours of pulled ham hock, Italian matured cheese, béchamel sauce with Tubetti Rigati pasta, and, yes, Brussels sprouts.

It also wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive seafood starter, so this year Pret presents its new Salmon, Crayfish and Lemon Mayo Rye Roll - a delicious, seasonal recipe that combines wild crayfish and Scottish smoked salmon with lemon mayonnaise, topped with cucumber slices, a dab of butter, rocket, and dill, all served in its barley and rye roll.

For offices looking to treat their staff in the run-up to Christmas or those planning a lunchtime get-together with friends, Pret's Christmas sandwiches and baguettes can also be purchased as delicious platters, so you can share the festive food joy with even more people.

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - crispy onions

The secret to the popularity of Pret’s Christmas sandwiches lies in the crispy onions, according to the brand, which are made fresh daily in Pret kitchens by their chefs. So, new for 2023, Pret fans can enjoy a special treat: a pocket-sized tin of Pret’s renowned crispy onions. This will allow everyone to sprinkle a touch of Pret magic onto any dish, Christmas themed or not, anywhere and at any time. Available for free in limited quantities via Pret’s Shopify channel.

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - drinks

No festive menu is complete without new seasonal barista-made drinks and this year customers can indulge in the new Merry Berry Hot Chocolate, featuring raspberry syrup topped with whipped cream and dried raspberry crumbs. Alternatively, they can enjoy a decadent Salted Caramel Latte, topped with whipped cream and salted caramel pieces. Both new drinks join the customer-favourite, Gingerbread Latte. All festive drinks are included in Club Pret's subscription, which allows for five barista-made drinks a day, with the first month at half price for new subscribers (£15).

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - sweet treats

It wouldn’t be Christmas, of course, without the addition of new festive sweet treats. Pret has three new additions for customers to try, starting with the Coffee Caramel Slice, layering sweet caramel with Pret’s 100% organic coffee and white chocolate on a dark chocolate shortbread base. Alongside it is the brand new Festive Florentine Slice, which sees mincemeat on a crumbly shortcake base topped with fresh flaked almonds. It doesn’t stop there, as this year sees the return of Pret’s Christmas Tiffin, Mince Pie and Melvin the Melting Snowman Gingerbread Cookie, alongside the new Chocolate S’mores Cookie, a freshly baked chocolate cookie with melted marshmallows and generous milk chocolate chunks.

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - when is it available?

The Pret A Manger Christmas menu is available nationwide from today (Tuesday 7 November) until Christmas Eve, while supplies last. They will also be available for delivery through Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat with the Christmas Lunch sandwich available exclusively on Deliveroo.

Pret Christmas menu 2023 - full menu

Sandwiches

Pret's Christmas Lunch Sandwich - Thick slices of British turkey with Port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and baby spinach. Finished with a dab of mayo and crispy onions.

Nut Roast Granary - Roasted butternut squash, peppery rocket and Christmas pesto made with pine nuts, chestnuts, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, parsley & rosemary. Served with a spoonful of vegan sage mayo, crispy onions and caramelised pecans.

Hot rolls

Pigs in Blankets Hot Roll - British Pork sausages wrapped in streaky bacon served in a hot ciabatta roll with a layer of caramelised onion chutney and a dab of mustard mayo.

Baguettes

Christmas Lunch Baguette - British turkey with port & orange cranberry sauce, herby pork stuffing and peppery rocket. Finished with a sprinkling of crispy onions and a dab of free-range mayo.

Brie and Cranberry Baguette - Slices of French brie with Port & orange cranberry sauce, a dab of mayo, roasted pistachio nuts and a handful of peppery rocket on our stone-baked baguette

Toasties

Boxing Day Toastie - Mature Cheddar cheese, British turkey, pulled British ham, and our herby pork stuffing, finished with a dollop of caramelised onion chutney and sage mayo. Ready to be toasted.

Rye rolls

Salmon, Crayfish and Lemon Mayo Rye Roll - Wild crayfish mixed in our lemon mayo with Scottish smoked salmon, cucumber slices, a dab of butter, rocket and dill all served in our barley & rye roll.

Bakes

Ham Hock and Festive Sprouts Macaroni Cheese - Pulled ham hock, Brussels sprouts and parsley in a béchamel sauce with Tubetti Rigati pasta and Italian matured cheese.

Drinks

Merry Berry Hot Chocolate - An indulgent hot chocolate with raspberry syrup. Topped with whipped cream and dried raspberry crumb.

Salted Caramel Latte - A decadent salted caramel latte. Topped with whipped cream and salted caramel pieces.

Gingerbread Latte - A delicious spiced latte flavoured with gingerbread syrup, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.

Bakery and cakes

Pret's Coffee Caramel Slice - Layers of caramel infused with Pret’s 100% organic coffee, with white chocolate and a chocolate shortcake base

Festive Florentine Slice - Mincemeat on a crumbly shortcake base topped with flaked almonds

Chocolate S'mores Cookie - A freshly baked chocolate cookie with melted marshmallows and generous milk chocolate chunks

Mince Pie - Mincemeat filling with currants, sultanas, mixed spice and nutmeg, Bramley apple, cranberries and orange zest, all soaked in brandy

Platters

Veggie Baguette Selection Platter - A selection of our Brie, Tomato & Basil Baguette, Avo, Olive and Toms Baguette and Posh Cheddar & Pickle Baguette

Festive Sweet Treats Platter - A sweet mix of our Christmas Tiffin and Festive Florentine Slice

Festive Baguette Selection Platter - A selection of Brie, Cranberry & Pistachio Baguette, Wiltshire Cured Ham & Grevé Baguette and Christmas Lunch Baguette

Pret's Christmas Classics Platter - A selection of our Nut Roast Granary, Christmas Lunch Granary and Smoked Salmon Granary

Pastel De Nata Platter - 5 of Pret's Pastel De Natas