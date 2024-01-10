Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING

TUI MPL cadet: Applications open to join UK airline's 'exciting' pilot programme - how to apply and eligibility

TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot

Isabella Boneham
By Isabella Boneham
2 minutes ago
TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)
TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)

UK airline TUI has opened the application window for its 2024 Multi Pilot Licence (MPL) cadet scheme this week. The scheme opened on 8 January 2024) and it's the second year the airline is running it.

The airline says it is an “exciting opportunity” where “you will be instructed by TUI Airline trainers throughout the course.” The course starts in September and lasts for 19 months where those on the scheme will complete initial flying training and eventually fly the Boeing 737 as a Cadet Pilot from one of TUI’s UK bases.

TUI says no previous flying experience is necessary and TUI airline trainers will be instructors throughout the course. Successful cadets will follow their dreams to become commercial pilots with no prior qualifications, experience or upfront costs required.

Last year’s cadets came from all backgrounds including cabin crew, chefs, doctors and personal trainers. They are already four months into their course and have completed several supernumerary flights (flying on the flight deck as observers from the jump seat) and exams.

Applications for the 2025 scheme open until 31 January. TUI says it is encouraging applicants who have great communication and leadership skills, have the ability to remain calm under pressure, resilience to work hard throughout a challenging course, and motivation to learn and ultimately develop into highly skilled professional pilots.

TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)
TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot. (AFP via Getty Images)

Eligibility requirements

  • Be at least 18 years of age on or before 1 September 2024

  • Have at least five GCSEs including Maths, English and a Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or combined science) at grade C/4 or above, or equivalent qualifications. Maths must be at least a B/6

  • Be fluent in English (verbal and written)

  • Be eligible to live and work indefinitely in the UK without additional approvals

  • Hold a valid passport which permits unrestricted worldwide travel

  • Be at least 1.58m (5ft 2in) tall

  • Able to swim 25m

  • Able to obtain a CAA issued Class 1 medical prior to commencing training

  • Before commencing training, complete referencing and pre-employment checks required for the issue of an airport security ID.

MPL Course information

The course itself is 19 months long and includes phases of ground school and basic flying training before the cadets move onto intermediate and advanced flight training.

Funding includes:

  • All course and training costs

  • All upfront training and licence fees

  • Accommodation from phase 2 onwards

  • Uniform

  • ATPL theory exam fees

  • All required equipment such as manuals, iPad etc

  • Initial Class 1 medical

  • Class 1 medical renewals during training

Cadets will be liable for:

  • Personal travel

  • Food and personal living expenses

Related topics:TuiJobs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.