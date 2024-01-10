TUI MPL cadet: Applications open to join UK airline's 'exciting' pilot programme - how to apply and eligibility
TUI's MPL cadet programme is now open for applications giving those with no flying experience the opportunity to become a pilot
UK airline TUI has opened the application window for its 2024 Multi Pilot Licence (MPL) cadet scheme this week. The scheme opened on 8 January 2024) and it's the second year the airline is running it.
The airline says it is an “exciting opportunity” where “you will be instructed by TUI Airline trainers throughout the course.” The course starts in September and lasts for 19 months where those on the scheme will complete initial flying training and eventually fly the Boeing 737 as a Cadet Pilot from one of TUI’s UK bases.
TUI says no previous flying experience is necessary and TUI airline trainers will be instructors throughout the course. Successful cadets will follow their dreams to become commercial pilots with no prior qualifications, experience or upfront costs required.
Last year’s cadets came from all backgrounds including cabin crew, chefs, doctors and personal trainers. They are already four months into their course and have completed several supernumerary flights (flying on the flight deck as observers from the jump seat) and exams.
Applications for the 2025 scheme open until 31 January. TUI says it is encouraging applicants who have great communication and leadership skills, have the ability to remain calm under pressure, resilience to work hard throughout a challenging course, and motivation to learn and ultimately develop into highly skilled professional pilots.
Eligibility requirements
Be at least 18 years of age on or before 1 September 2024
Have at least five GCSEs including Maths, English and a Science (Biology, Chemistry, Physics, or combined science) at grade C/4 or above, or equivalent qualifications. Maths must be at least a B/6
Be fluent in English (verbal and written)
Be eligible to live and work indefinitely in the UK without additional approvals
Hold a valid passport which permits unrestricted worldwide travel
Be at least 1.58m (5ft 2in) tall
Able to swim 25m
Able to obtain a CAA issued Class 1 medical prior to commencing training
Before commencing training, complete referencing and pre-employment checks required for the issue of an airport security ID.
MPL Course information
The course itself is 19 months long and includes phases of ground school and basic flying training before the cadets move onto intermediate and advanced flight training.
Funding includes:
All course and training costs
All upfront training and licence fees
Accommodation from phase 2 onwards
Uniform
ATPL theory exam fees
All required equipment such as manuals, iPad etc
Initial Class 1 medical
Class 1 medical renewals during training
Cadets will be liable for:
Personal travel
Food and personal living expenses
