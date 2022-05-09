All arrivals into Turkey will be subject to a medical evaluation for Covid symptoms, including temperature checks

Rules changes introduced in February means fully vaccinated arrivals no longer have to take a test on their return to the UK, and those who are unvaccinated are not required to take a day eight test after arrival, or self-isolate.

Many popular holiday destinations have also started easing Covid rules for travellers as the travel industry gradually recovers from more than two years of disruption.

If you are planning a trip to Turkey, these are the current entry requirements that are in place and the Covid rules you will have to follow on arrival.

What are the entry requirements for Turkey?

Travellers who are fully vaccinated can enter Turkey without needing to test or quarantine. At least 14 days must have passed since your second vaccine dose and the vaccine must be approved by the Turkish Ministry of Health or World Health Organisation. Turkey will accept the NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to show proof of:

a negative PCR test, taken no more than 72 hours before entry, or

a rapid antigen test, taken no more than 48 hours before entry, or

proof of a recent recovery from Covid within the last six months

Travellers should not use the NHS testing service in order to facilitate travel to another country. A test should instead be arranged privately.

Children aged 11 and under can follow the rules for fully vaccinated travellers to enter Turkey. There are no exemptions to the entry requirements.

What Covid restrictions are in place in Turkey?

Face masks are no longer required in outdoor or indoor venues in Turkey, providing air circulation and social distancing are adequate.

However, it is still a requirement for all travellers to wear a face mask while in an airport and for the duration of all flights to and from Turkey.

Turkey will accept the UK’s NHS Covid Pass as proof of vaccination status and recovery from coronavirus in the last six months.

A Covid recovery certificate must have been issued no more than six months before arrival to be considered valid.