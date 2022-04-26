The scheme offers young people a return ticket to visit the region on working holiday visas

Young people in the UK will be able to fly to and from Adelaide from just £10 as part of a new campaign to boost tourism.

The South Australian Tourism Commission has launched the campaign in bid to bounce back from the Covid pandemic.

The scheme aims to entice young adults to visit the region on working holiday visas to help fill employment gaps and increase tourism, according to Travel Weekly.

Similar to the £10 assisted passage migration scheme launched in 1945, referred to as the ‘ten pounds poms’ programme, the scheme will have jobs available in hospitality, on farms and in outback stations.

The South Australian Tourism Commission has launched the campaign to boost tourism (Photo: Getty Images)

Who is eligible for the scheme?

Young people aged between 18 and 30 in the UK, or 18 to 32 in Ireland, have the opportunity to take part in a revamped version of the £10 Pom scheme.

From next month, Qatar Airways is selling 200 discounted return flights to Adelaide from Heathrow, Manchester, Edinburgh or Dublin.

To be eligible for the flights, travellers must fall within the specified age brackets, prove they have a working holiday visa and be able to travel to Adelaide before 30 September 2022.

They must also purchase a holiday starter pack with Trailfinders from £162. This includes a three-night stay in a hostel, vouchers, and information on how to set up a bank account and find a job.

Speaking about the scheme, South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison said: “South Australia is welcoming the return of working holiday makers – it’s a real win-win for young people eager to travel and work abroad, and for our local tourism industry.

“Our tourism operators have missed having international visitors on their tours and experiences and booking up accommodation, and they’ve also missed the backpacker workforce and the vibrancy they bring.

“These backpackers foster a love for our state and our country which often inspires them to return later in life.

“Whether it’s in our bars, restaurants, wineries and hotels, or on our outback stations and farms, there are so many ways that British and Irish citizens can work in Adelaide and in regional South Australia, helping to not only fill roles but provide an economic and cultural exchange benefit which advantages both sides of the globe.

“We look forward to welcoming back young people from the UK and Ireland, and encourage them to make the most of these £10 fares.”

What was Ten Pound Poms?

Ten Pound Poms was the nickname given to Britons who migrated to Australia and New Zealand after World War Two.

The name referred to the £10 processing fee that was required to move Down Under, and more than one million Britons made the move between 1945 and 1972.