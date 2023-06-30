UK issues France travel warning amid widespread riots in the country

Brits are being warned about travelling to France

The UK has has updated its advice for travellers to France amid widespread rioting across the country

Protests have continued to spread throughout the nation in the wake of the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old delivery driver by a police officer in a suburb of Paris. Baracades have been errected and fireworks aimed at security services in recent days.

Due to the unrest, the interior minister has ordered a complete shutdown of all public bus and tram services across the country to take effect before sunset on Friday (30 June). More than 800 people have been arrested so far.

Millions of British people visit France every year, with the country a popular summer holiday destination too. Newly updated travel advice warns travellers of potential disruption and cautions them to be aware of the uncertain situation.

A pedestrian looks at an overturned burnt car in the street in Puteaux, west of Paris on June 30, 2023. Picture: BERTRAND GUAY/AFP via Getty Images

What does the travel warning say?

It states: “Since June 27, riots have taken place across France. Many have turned violent. Shops, public buildings and parked cars have been targeted. There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced. Some local authorities may impose curfews.