The 17-year-old was shot at by a police officer after failing to stop at the request of authorities at a traffic stop in the Paris suburb

Unrest broke out on the streets surrounding Paris after a teenager was shot dead by a police officer in the suburb of Nanterre. (Credit: AFP via Getty Images)

Protests and unrest have broken out in the suburbs of Paris after a teenage boy was killed when he failed to stop for traffic police.

The boy, 17, was killed in Nanterre, a western suburb of Paris, with protests over police brutality taking place in the same area. Footage of the teenager's last moments was posted on social media sparking anger over the officers' actions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident has also provoked a reaction from high-profile French celebrities, including footballer Kylian Mbappé, who tweeted: "I'm hurting for my France." In a rare criticism of France's police service, President Emmanuel Macron said that the killing of the 17-year-old was "inexcusable", adding: "Nothing justifies the death of a young man.”

His death at the hands of authorities is the second recorded death of a person during a traffic stop in France this year.

What happened to the teenage boy in Nanterre?

The 17-year-old, named only as Nael, was driving through the Nanterre suburb of Paris on Tuesday 27 June when he was instructed to pull over for allegedly breaking traffic rule, according to prosecutors. Two other passengers were present at the time in the car.

Police initially defended their action of shooting at his vehicle by saying that the boy was driving his car towards him. However, footage on social media, which has since been verified by AFP news agency, showed that two officers approached the car with one pointing their gun through the window and appearing to shoot point-blank into the car as it sped away.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the officers approached the car, a voice in the video was heard saying: "You are going to get a bullet in the head". The vehicle drove off before crashing a few dozen meters away from the sight of the shooting, with Nael passing away a few moments after.

He is believed to have been shot in the chest and died from his injuries, despite receiving care from emergency services. Of the other two passengers, one reportedly fled the scene, while the other was arrested and held by police.

The police officer who shot at the teenager has been detained on homicide charges. Police confirmed that an investigation is ongoing.

What happened in protests over his death?

The shooting sparked riots and protests in Nanterre, as well as demonstrations being recorded in other towns such as Asnières, Colombes, Suresnes. 31 people were arrested in Nanterre amid the protests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fireworks were lit and vehicles and bins were set alight during the unrest. Riot police were dispatched to towns to dampen protests, with 24 officers injured in the clashes.

Patrick Jarry, mayor of Nanterre, said that the riots has caused some "irreversible" damage to buildings in the town. Mr Jarry said: "I’m appealing to everyone to stop this destructive spiral, let’s protect our neighbourhoods, our shared assets such as buildings that we’ve worked so hard together to build and renovate.”

He added: “We’ll get justice through mobilising peacefully, with lawyers, in court and with everyone who holds justice to heart.”

His death has prompted an outpouring of sympathy and anger from notable celebrities. Mbappé said: "I'm hurting for my France. An unacceptable situation. All my thoughts go out to Nael's family and loved ones, this little angel gone far too soon."

Advertisement

Advertisement