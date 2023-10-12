The fire service revealed what caused the blaze which ripped through Luton Airport’s multi-storey car park damaging up to 1,500 vehicles

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK’s fifth largest airport, Luton Airport, was closed for the majority of the day yesterday (Wednesday 11 October) after a huge blaze ripped through the airport’s multi-story car park. The fire started on Tuesday evening (10 October) at around 9pm with emergency services racing to the scene to put out the flames.

All outbound flights from the airport were suspended until 3pm and inbound flights were diverted. The fire was put out by yesterday morning, leaving hundreds of cars damaged and partially collapsing the multi-storey Terminal Car Park 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four firefighters and a member of airport staff were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation and another firefighter was treated at the scene. As the incident unfolded it was unclear what started the fire, however users on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, started to speculate it was caused by an electric car.

A user named Monty posted: “I bet it’s because it’s an electric car that’s spontaneously combusted.” Another user posted a photo of a Land Rover vehicle on fire in the car park which was later engulfed in flames, writing: “The start of the fire at Luton airport. Started from a Range Rover yesterday evening. #lutonairport.”

Fire chiefs investigating the huge fire at the airport later announced what they believed to have caused the blaze. Here are the latest updates on what caused the fire and the situation at Luton Airport today (Thursday 12 October).

What caused the Luton Airport fire?

The fire started on level three of the airport’s terminal two car park with 15 fire engines and more than 100 firefighters sent. Andrew Hopkinson, chief fire officer for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the fire at the airport is believed to have started with a diesel vehicle. He also said that the car park was not fitted with sprinklers and there is no suggestion the blaze happened intentionally.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Hopkinson said: “We don’t believe it was an electric vehicle. It’s believed to be diesel-powered, at this stage all subject to verification.” AA technical expert Greg Carter added that the most common cause of car fires is an electrical fault with the 12-volt battery system. Mr Carter said diesel is "much less flammable" than petrol, and in a car it takes "intense pressure or sustained flame" to ignite diesel.

What caused the fire at Luton Airport? Latest updates as flights disrupted. (Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire)

Which flights are affected today at Luton Airport?

The car park fire led to the cancellation of more than 150 flights yesterday, affecting more than 30,000 passengers. Hundreds of people were stranded because their cars were either in the collapsed car park or in an adjacent one. Flights resumed at about 3pm on Wednesday and the airport is open today.

There are delays to several departure flights as well as arrivals today however there is currently no widespread disruption to scheduled journeys. Listed are the affected departures and arrivals from the airport today (Thursday 12 October):

Luton Airport affected departures:

07:50 Wizz Air flight to Athens - estimated 08:40

07:55 Wizz Air flight to Sofia - estimated 08:10

08:20 Wizz Air flight to Budapest - estimated 09:20

08:35 Wizz Air flight to Craiova - estimated 08:50

08:35 Wizz Air flight to Sofia - estimated 09:00

08:45 Wizz Air flight to Bucharest-Otopeni - estimated 09:00

08:45 Wizz Air flight to Varna - estimated 09:00

10:40 easyJet flight to Lyon - estimated 11:20

12:30 easyJet flight to Tel Aviv - cancelled

19:35 Wizz Air flight to Bucharest-Otopeni - estimated 20:05

Luton Airport affected arrivals: