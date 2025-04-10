Uncuffing season arrives as quarter of Gen Z single for summer
Among Gen Z and Millennial ‘un-cuffers’, a quarter (25%) are doing this in time to be single for summer, with the top benefits of being single at this time being:
- To meet new people (31%)
- To have different experiences outside of being in a relationship (28%)
- To spend more time with friends and family (28%)
- To have more time and money to prioritise themselves (25%)
- To have more time and money to make plans for the summer (17%)
A further three in ten (32%) of Gen Z and Millennials wanted to ‘un-cuff’ as they felt their relationship had run its course, and a tenth (9%) of Gen Z admit to only wanting a partner for cuffing season. 16% of Gen Z and Millennials say that they dragged their relationships out over winter, with all men surveyed being almost three times more likely to do this than women (21% vs 8%).
Looking into why Gen Z and Millennials wanted to be in relationships over winter, one in eight (13%) said that they wanted to avoid feeling lonely over the festive period and one in ten (10%) wanted to have someone to cuddle. This reflects the Sledging trend, where happn previously found that Gen Z kept dating the same person over winter, even though they didn’t really like them, with the intention to break things off after the season.
However, while Gen Z and Millennials are both breaking up in droves, it appears that Gen Z are a bit more picky with when you should be getting back on the horse. When asked when it would be acceptable to start dating again after the end of a month-long relationship, happn’s research revealed that Gen Z said that you should wait an average of 8 weeks compared to Millennial standards of just 5.7 weeks. Similarly, Gen Z would wait a month longer on average to start dating again after the demise of a year-long relationship - at 19 weeks compared to 15 weeks.
Claire Rénier, dating expert at happn, said: “Our previous research showed the Gen Z trend of Sledging, where they’re dragging out dates and prolonging breakups over Winter. However, we’re now out of the cold - and we’ve noticed that Gen Z are leaning into an entirely new dating trend by un-cuffing from their relationships. At happn, we believe in finding a connection that’s right for you, whether this is long term or short term. If you have ‘un-cuffed’ yourself now that we’re out of Winter, our Relationships feature in the app allows you to find options for whatever you’re looking for - whether that’s platonically, romantically, or sexually.”