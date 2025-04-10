Uncuffing season arrives as quarter of Gen Z single for summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We’ve all heard about the tendency to look for relationships over the cold winter ‘cuffing season’, but what happens when Spring arrives and this comes to an end? New research by real-life local dating app happn has revealed that ‘un-cuffing season’ is in full swing among Gen Z and Millennials - with 25% of Gen Z being newly single in time for summer. Similarly, nearly one in five (17%) Gen Z’ers and Millennials in relationships are either considering breaking up with their partner or expecting to be broken up with. Brat summer 2?

Among Gen Z and Millennial ‘un-cuffers’, a quarter (25%) are doing this in time to be single for summer, with the top benefits of being single at this time being:

To meet new people (31%) To have different experiences outside of being in a relationship (28%) To spend more time with friends and family (28%) To have more time and money to prioritise themselves (25%) To have more time and money to make plans for the summer (17%)

A further three in ten (32%) of Gen Z and Millennials wanted to ‘un-cuff’ as they felt their relationship had run its course, and a tenth (9%) of Gen Z admit to only wanting a partner for cuffing season. 16% of Gen Z and Millennials say that they dragged their relationships out over winter, with all men surveyed being almost three times more likely to do this than women (21% vs 8%).

Looking into why Gen Z and Millennials wanted to be in relationships over winter, one in eight (13%) said that they wanted to avoid feeling lonely over the festive period and one in ten (10%) wanted to have someone to cuddle. This reflects the Sledging trend, where happn previously found that Gen Z kept dating the same person over winter, even though they didn’t really like them, with the intention to break things off after the season.

However, while Gen Z and Millennials are both breaking up in droves, it appears that Gen Z are a bit more picky with when you should be getting back on the horse. When asked when it would be acceptable to start dating again after the end of a month-long relationship, happn’s research revealed that Gen Z said that you should wait an average of 8 weeks compared to Millennial standards of just 5.7 weeks. Similarly, Gen Z would wait a month longer on average to start dating again after the demise of a year-long relationship - at 19 weeks compared to 15 weeks.

Claire Rénier, dating expert at happn, said: “Our previous research showed the Gen Z trend of Sledging, where they’re dragging out dates and prolonging breakups over Winter. However, we’re now out of the cold - and we’ve noticed that Gen Z are leaning into an entirely new dating trend by un-cuffing from their relationships. At happn, we believe in finding a connection that’s right for you, whether this is long term or short term. If you have ‘un-cuffed’ yourself now that we’re out of Winter, our Relationships feature in the app allows you to find options for whatever you’re looking for - whether that’s platonically, romantically, or sexually.”