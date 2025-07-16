Uncuffing season? Why Gen Z are choosing summer over situationships
His commentary explores the psychology of “uncuffing season,” why summer flings still hold cultural power, and how Gen Z is embracing singlehood as an intentional, empowered choice.
Liam Turnbull, Relationship Expert at TDM Agency, says:
“‘Uncuffing season’ may sound cheeky, but it reflects something deeper: Gen Z is treating relationships like seasonal cycles: natural, flexible, and sometimes temporary.
Where previous generations might have stayed in relationships out of routine, Gen Z is more likely to ask: Does this still serve me? When the answer’s no, they leave with no shame attached.
What this tells us about the modern dating mindset:
- Seasonal dating is strategic. Many young adults stay coupled during colder months, then seek independence or casual fun in the summer.
- Single doesn’t mean lonely. Gen Z celebrates solo growth, travel, and personal goals as valid paths. Relationship status isn’t identity-defining.
- Breakups are less taboo. There's a cultural shift toward “kind endings” and mutual uncoupling, especially among younger, emotionally literate daters.
- Cuffing season is cultural, not compulsory. People aren’t waiting for “the one.” They’re exploring “the now.”
This is a generation unafraid to edit their love lives. They know that leaving a lukewarm relationship is a power move, not a failure.”