Uncuffing season? Why Gen Z are choosing summer over situationships

With the start of summer comes a wave of breakups, and this year, 1 in 4 Gen Z adults say they’re single by choice for the season, according to new research. Liam Turnbull, relationship and digital intimacy expert at TDM Agency, shared his insights.

His commentary explores the psychology of “uncuffing season,” why summer flings still hold cultural power, and how Gen Z is embracing singlehood as an intentional, empowered choice.

Liam Turnbull, Relationship Expert at TDM Agency, says:

“‘Uncuffing season’ may sound cheeky, but it reflects something deeper: Gen Z is treating relationships like seasonal cycles: natural, flexible, and sometimes temporary.

Where previous generations might have stayed in relationships out of routine, Gen Z is more likely to ask: Does this still serve me? When the answer’s no, they leave with no shame attached.

What this tells us about the modern dating mindset:

  • Seasonal dating is strategic. Many young adults stay coupled during colder months, then seek independence or casual fun in the summer.
  • Single doesn’t mean lonely. Gen Z celebrates solo growth, travel, and personal goals as valid paths. Relationship status isn’t identity-defining.
  • Breakups are less taboo. There's a cultural shift toward “kind endings” and mutual uncoupling, especially among younger, emotionally literate daters.
  • Cuffing season is cultural, not compulsory. People aren’t waiting for “the one.” They’re exploring “the now.”

This is a generation unafraid to edit their love lives. They know that leaving a lukewarm relationship is a power move, not a failure.”

