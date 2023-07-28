Experts have shared their top tips for things we can do to help us deal with work stress that don’t involve reaching for the booze

A graduate has gone viral on TikTok after admitting she accidentally got drunk at a work event when she had a few drinks to calm her nerves - and had one too many.

Aoife Mcmorrow, aged 22, had only been in her first post-university job for a couple of days when she was asked to attend a work event, but her nerves about meeting new colleagues got the better of her and she decided to have an alcoholic drink to steady her nerves. Unfortunately, she got so drunk that she blacked out - and was then late for work the next morning.

Mcmorrow found her job as a social media and influencer executive with online healthy food retailer MuscleFood after posting a video CV on her TikTok channel, @mamaoofie, earlier this month. She decided to come clean to her new boss, however, and her 390.4K TikTok followers - and luckily everyone saw the funny side.

We all know that starting a new job is nerve-wracking, so NationalWorld has spoken to workplace experts to learn their top tips on how we can all manage this - and other work-related stresses - without reaching for the booze. Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

‘Don’t fire me please’

Mcmorrow has admitted she doesn’t remember much from the work night out, but she does know she woke up the next day with a sore head and realised that her phone had run out of battery and her phone charger was broken. She was also late to work as the alarm on her phone was obviously unable to go off. Then, when she did make it to the office, she got more than she bargained for when she met the CEO of MuscleFood, Nick Preston, for the first time - but he still gave her an impressive compliment.

She decided to share her experience with her online followers, and was surprised when the video went viral. It currently has two million views, and that number is growing. The short video, entitled ‘MuscleFood don’t fire me please’ simply shows Mcmorrow sitting at her desk, looking straight at the camera and looking a little worse for wear. It’s overlaid with the text “got so drunk at drinks with work last night I blacked out and didn’t show up this morning. This is the third day of my new job. I met the CEO of the company today. He called me a ‘record breaking rockstar’. Slay.”

Mcmorrow, who said that she drank to help ease her nerves around bonded with new colleagues, has no owed never to drink so much at a work event again - no matter how nervous she is. She said: “I sometimes get nervous around new people and when I went to the works do, I didn’t realise how much I had to drink. I’m so pleased Nick and the team were able to see the funny side of the situation, but I know I’ll always be remembered as the employee who blacked out on the third day of joining the company. I will definitely make sure to not get so carried away at the next work event - as I’m sure I’ll have a few watchful eyes on me anyway.”

Aoife Mcmorrow (pictured right) went viral on TokTok after admitting to being drunk at a work event due to nerves about meeting new colleagues - but experts have explained how to combat the nerves without the help of alcohol. Photo by Adobe Photos (left) and TikTok/Aoife Mcmorrow (right).

‘We hired well’

In a follow-up TikTok video, Mcmorrow also admitted that she thought MuscleFood should have sacked her for her behaviour - but she was very grateful that she hadn’t lost her job.

Nick Preston said “we’ve all been in Mcmorrow’s situation once in our life” and he “doesn’t want her to feel embarrassed by it”. He added: “It taking place on the second day of the job is definitely a new record. And as I said to Aoife, she is a record-breaking rockstar. Owning it and sharing her mishap on TikTok was a stroke of genius - it shows we hired well when we were on the hunt for a social media superstar.”

Ways to beat work-based nerves and stress Here are 13 safe and healthy ways you can combat workplace nerves and stress, according to experts, including what to do if you’re feeling a bit panicked about being a new starter. Remember your ABCs: Awareness, Breathing, Cooling. If you are feeling stressed, pause, become aware of your environment and focus your attention on your body, Expert in workplace wellbeing Sadie Restorick told NationalWorld. Take in several deep breaths and, if possible, drink some cool water or get some fresh air. Name it to tame it: It’s natural to feel nervous about some situations, particularly when we are facing the unknown. By naming what we are feeling and thinking and talking about it, it helps us to normalise the response and process it in a healthy way, according to Restorick. Try talking to a loved one or writing down your thoughts and feelings in a journal. Recognise and reframe thoughts: By challenging negative thoughts and replacing them with positive and realistic ones, you can build a more positive mindset, advises Restorick. This shift in thinking can help you approach work challenges with greater confidence and reduce anxiety about potential outcomes. The Career Elevator Coach Sinead Sharkey-Steenson told NationalWorld that if you can think of your nerves as excitement this will help. Remember nerves are a sign that you care: If you are nervous then that means you are passionate about wanting to do a good job. Remember that you got the job because you’re the best person for it, suggests Sharkey-Steenson. Go and enjoy being new as there are often few expectations on you yet. You’re only new for a short time, so make the most of it. Inform HR or your manager: Expressing your anxieties to HR or your manager shows that you are proactive in addressing your concerns. If you’re experiencing nerves about a new job then a meet the team opportunity before your first day could help familiarise yourself with your colleagues, creating a more comfortable work environment from the start, says Restorick. Alternatively, you could reach out to your new colleagues via a platform such as LinkedIn so you have broken the ice ahead of your first day, suggests Sharkey-Steenson. Break it down: When facing a particularly stressful situation at work or dealing with the nerves associated with a new job, avoid becoming overwhelmed by breaking tasks into smaller, manageable chunks, advises Restorick. Set realistic and achievable goals for each step, providing a sense of progress and accomplishment along the way. If needed, seek help from colleagues or supervisors. Visualise success: Visualisation techniques allow you to mentally rehearse successful outcomes in challenging situations, according to Restorick. By envisioning yourself handling work tasks with confidence, you build self-assurance and diminish feelings of self-doubt. Create a morning and evening routine: Start and finish your day with a calming routine, such as a walk, exercise, or journaling, suggests Restorick. Make sure you create a restful environment for sleep and, in the morning, leave plenty of time for your commute so you don’t feel rushed. Take your breaks: It is easy to fall into the trap of working through breaks, particularly if you want to show your enthusiasm or commitment for your role. However, your break times are essential for your performance and managing stress levels. Take a walk, eat away from the desk, and use the time as a re-set, says Restorick. Adopt a power posture: When we’re nervous we tend to make ourselves invisible by shrinking and almost cowering, but changing your body language will change how you feel, advises Sharkey-Steenson. Get both feet flat on the floor, bring strength into your core muscles and activate your spine so it feels straight and strong. Shoulders back, head held high, tell yourself you can do this. Prepare an introduction to use when you’re meeting people: Think about what you want people to know about you when you first meet them and make sure they know, says Sharkey-Steenson. It’s a time when you can share some of your proudest achievements, what makes you right for the role, and what you’re excited about in terms of getting started. Remember that people are just people: Everyone is fundamentally the same, and everyone was new once and remembers what it feels like to be the new person. Remember that you were hired out of all of the candidates so you are wanted, and everyone will be looking forward to meeting you, says Sharkey-Steenson. Seeking professional help: If needed, engaging with a mental health professional can provide you with valuable tools and coping strategies to handle work-related stressors more effectively, says Restorick. They can assist in identifying the root causes of your anxiety and work with you to develop personalised solutions.

Why it’s important to drink safely

In this instance, Mcmorrow was ultimately safe and well and only had to deal with a hangover and embarrassment, but there are occasions when excessive drinking can cause more serious health and social problems.

