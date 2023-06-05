The day is always observed on 5 June and acts as a way to raise awareness about environmental protection and sustainability

World Environment Day 2023 is on Monday, 5 June - Credit: Adobe

At a time when extreme temperatures, abnormal and destructive storms and earthquakes, as well as climate change continues to batter the Earth, yet another World Environment Day has arrived to act as a stark reminder to protect its wellbeing.

Protecting the world we live in is one of the most important responsibilities that humans have. As Chief Seattle once said: "The Earth does not belong to us. We belong to the Earth."

Advertisement

Advertisement

World Environment Day sees multiple non-profit organisations and government entities come together to raise awareness of all the major issues facing the natural world. Including what we need to do to best take action and preserve it.

But when is it this year, what is the story behind the big day as well as what the theme for 2023 is? Here is what you must know about World Environment Day 2023.

When is World Environment Day?

The celebration falls on the same day every year. In 2023, World Environment Day will be celebrated on Monday, 5 June.

What is World Environment Day?

World Environment Day 2023 is on Monday, 5 June - Credit: Adobe

Dating back as far as 1972 when the United Nations established its Environment Programme (UNEP) following a conference held in Sweden, officials decided to dedicate one whole day to our natural world. It has since been named World Environment Day, which was first observed on 5 June a year later with the slogan 'Only One Earth'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is celebrated globally and advocates for a greener and pollution-free environment, putting pressure on governments and world leaders to prioritise the longevity of the planet through enacting laws to reduce its exploitation. The aim is to promote international cooperation, to help guide focus into addressing difficulties and challenges facing our world.

To mark World Environment Day, people decide to adopt eco-friendly practices in order to have a greener and more clear Earth.

What is this year's World Environment Day theme?

As a way to keep each year's celebration different and move the focus to a number of important aspects of the environment, there is a new theme for every World Environment Day. The theme for 2023 is under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution and Ecosystem Restoration.