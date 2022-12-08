With temperatures plummeting, it’s important to keep your dog warm during their walk

The UK is bracing itself for Arctic temperatures this week, with heavy snow predicted in Scotland and the Met Office issuing a level 3 cold weather warning for England.

People are being told to prepare for “severe cold weather and icy conditions”, with the plummeting temperatures being blamed on an “arctic maritime air mass”.

Advertisement

The public are being urged to look out for vulnerable friends and family and to ensure they heat their homes to 18C and wear “several layers of clothing” to stay warm, but what about our four-legged-friends?

With temperatures dropping, it’s important to keep your dog warm during winter weather and when you take them out for their walkies.

Advertisement

So how do you know when it’s too cold to walk your dog and how can you keep them warm? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is it too cold to walk your dog?

Advertisement

Reported by the Derby Telegraph researchers have said that any temperature between -1C and 4C could be “potentially unsafe” for small and medium sized dogs. Whilst for large dogs this is between -6C and 1C.

They also advised that potentially dangerous temperatures are -4C for small dogs and between -4C to -9C for medium dogs, with them advising pet owners to not let their animals be exposed to such low temperatures for a prolonged period of time.

The researchers added: “Common sense must be used to take into account the duration of exposure to any given temperature when assessing risk.”

Whilst the Evening Standard recommended using “caution when the temperature drops below about 7C” adding that anything below that was too cold for your dog to swim.

Advertisement

A woman walks a dog through the snow in Glasgow in 2021 (Photo: AFP via Getty Images)

When is it too cold for a dog to sleep outside?

Advertisement

According to the RSPCA dogs should not be kept in temperatures below 10C, it’s vital that during cold weather if you keep your dog outside of your home that they are kept warm and not exposed to the elements. They also “advise monitoring the temperature daily”.

How can you keep your dog warm?

It’s important to keep your dog warm during unseasonably cold weather. Depending on the breed, some might have thick furry coats, so hold off on having these cut and let their fur grow out during the winter months. If you have a short-haired dog you can help they stay warm by buying them a coat to wear in colder weather, this would need to be introduced gradually so your dog can get used to the coat and feel comfortable in it.

If you plan to walk your dog at night it’s a good idea to invest in a reflective coat, along with a flashing collar or light attachment that will help both you and your dog stay visible on dark wintery nights.

Advertisement

What advice is there for walking your dog in low temperatures?

Advertisement

There are lots of things you can do to keep your dog warm this winter. The Dogs Trust have put together eight top tips for keeping our four-legged-friends safe and warm when the temperatures start to drop. They are: