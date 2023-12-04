How can I keep my dog warm in winter? Tips for keeping your dog warm in cold weather, how to tell if your dog is cold
With temperatures dropping across the UK, here's how you can keep your dog warm in cold weather
The UK has been experiencing cold weather in recent weeks, with the Met Office issuing snow and ice warnings across the UK as temperatures have plummeted to below freezing. A major incident was declared in Cumbria over the weekend after heavy snowfall left people stuck in traffic and caused widespread disruption.
With temperatures falling, it’s important to keep your dog warm during the cold weather. So how can you keep your four-legged-friend warm, which breeds are more susceptible and when do you know if they are too cold?
When is it too cold to walk your dog?
Lorna Winter, co-founder of the UK puppy training app Zigzag and a director of the UK Dog Behaviour and Training Charter advises that if you need a hat and scarf outside it's likely your dog will be feeling the cold too. The exercise might help keep them walk, but pavements are cold and dogs closer to the ground and puppies will feel it. Winter recommends that if temperatures drop to around -5C or below, it's best to keep your dogs indoors or only take them on very short trips outside.
What dog breeds can't handle cold weather?
Some dog breeds are more susceptible to the cold than others. Chihuahuas, whippets and French bulldogs will feel cold temperatures more because of their size, short hair and proximity to the ground, so it's important to keep them warm when outside.
Whilst some dog breeds do well in low temperatures. Newfoundlands, Siberian huskies, Tibetan mastiffs and Norwegian elkhounds do better in the cold thanks to their thick fur, double coat and bigger size.
How can you tell if your dog is cold?
If your dog or puppy is cold, Winter explains there are a few tell-tale signs. Your pup will display they are cold by shivering or shaking, seeking out a heat source or curling up in a ball which helps them conserve body heat and provides warmth.
Tips on how to look after your dog during cold weather
When temperatures start to drop there are plenty of things you can do to keep your dog warm. Winter recommends getting your dog some clothes such as a jumper, coat or dog onesie. With extreme cold temperatures getting boots for your dog will help keep their feet warm whilst also protecting their paws from salt and grit.
If you have a puppy they are more susceptible to the cold weather so it's vital you keep them warm at night. A comfy bed, fluffy blanket, or puppy heat pad to snuggle up to will help them stay cosy.
