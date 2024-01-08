A cold-snap is under way, after an unseasonably mild festive period for many

Brits are being warned to wrap up warm this week as a cold weather front pushes in across the country for a week-long cold snap.

The Met Office confirmed that temperatures were due to drop overnight on Sunday evening (January 7), with temperatures as low as -4C in parts of the UK. It doesn't look to be much milder on Monday, with the possibility of snow and sleet brought on by the dip in temperatures. It comes as some areas have still been warned of flooding following Storm Henk last week.

Yellow weather warnings, issued by the Met Office, are in place for ice in both southeastern England and southern parts of Northern Ireland including Armagh and Newry. Both of the warnings are due to expire at 10am on Monday.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “After a foggy, frosty start it will be staying cold with temperatures no better than four or five degrees in the afternoon. Add on the effects of quite a brisk eastern or northeasterly breeze, especially across the south and east of the UK and it will feel more like a -1C or -2C.”

The drop to freezing temperatures, after an unseasonably mild festive period for much of the country, has led to an amber cold-health warning being issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). The warning, which is the second most serious issued by the agency, covers the North West of England, West Midlands, East Midlands and South West of England and has been extended until midday on Friday January 12.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at UKHSA, said: "With the Met Office forecasting drops in temperature across the United Kingdom into next week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold. Cold weather can increase the risks of heart attacks, strokes, and chest infections, so it can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with pre-existing health conditions.

