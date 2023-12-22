Rain and wind are set to make it a wet Christmas Day in the UK as Storm Pia continues

The Met Office has provided its latest forecast for Christmas Day in the UK - and it looks to be a wet and windy big day.

The meteorological service has said that rain and wind is expected for the majority of the country on December 25. A yellow weather warning for wind is also in place for Christmas Day for a portion of Scotland.

Rain will offer a wet start to Christmas Day in the south of the UK, with western and southern areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland also set to be hit by rain. Throughout the day it will move south.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “It’ll be a damp start to Christmas Day for many, though the best of any drier weather is likely in the afternoon as weather fronts gradually move to the south and east. However, the far southeast may hold on to the persistent rain the longest through the day.”

A 'White Christmas' looks unlikely for most of us, but some frost and snowfall may come in central and northern Scotland. The presence of snowfall is all that is needed for it to be classed as a White Christmas, meaning that no matter how little the snowfall is, parts of Scotland could see it.

A yellow weather warning for wind is also in place for northern Scotland. The warning is in place from 12pm on Christmas Eve until the early hours of Christmas Day.

In the run-up to Christmas, it look much of the same wet and windy conditions in the aftermath of Storm Pia. Keates said: “It’s a windy weekend for many, with some heavy rain expected too, especially in the west, with a number of weather warnings in force.