While a White Christmas is technically on the cards, the Met Office has said that a picture-perfect snow scene should not be expected

With only a few days left to Christmas Day, many are looking towards the weather with travel on the mind.

While milder temperatures have brought about an unseasonably warm December, temperatures look set to dip right before the big day. Colder conditions across northern parts of the UK look likely to bring around a White Christmas on 25 December.

Wintry shows and frost are forecast for northern parts of the UK. However, there are warnings that while it will "technically" be a White Christmas, we shouldn't expect a picture-perfect snowy scene.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “As we begin Christmas Day wintry showers initially feeding in across the north in the colder air mass would technically make it a white Christmas, as we only need to see a single flake falling. Elsewhere, while it is likely at first to be mostly dry there is the potential for rain approaching from the west later on.

“As this moves east, we may see rain turning to snow, at least over high ground. It’s unlikely that we will see widespread or settling snow giving any proper accumulations. Although technically it might be a white Christmas, don’t get your hopes up for a picture-perfect white landscape.”

It comes as yellow weather warnings for winds remain in place for Scotland, Northern Ireland, northern England and north Wales for Thursday December 21. Ms Caughey: “Wind speeds will increase from the north west through Wednesday evening and overnight, so that by Thursday there is a risk of gusts of 50-60mph for a large swathe of central and northern parts of the UK.

