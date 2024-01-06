Over 200 flood alerts are still in place across England and Wales as a cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency

Over 200 flood alerts are still in place across England and Wales as a cold weather alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Nearly 210 flood warnings are still in place across England and Wales by the Environment Agency (EA) after 1,000 homes flooded across the country this week. As of 10am on Saturday 6 January 207 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency.

It comes as many parts of the country grapples with the aftermath of Storm Henk and cold weather is on the way, replacing the recent milder temperatures. Data from the Environment Agency showed almost every river in England has reached exceptionally high levels with some reaching record levels.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England valid from 9am on 6 January to 12 noon on 9 January. Temperatures are likely to be below average especially overnight with much more overnight frost than of late and ice is likely to become an issue.

The UKHSA has issued a yellow cold weather alert for the vulnerable and elderly from 9am on Saturday until noon on 12 January as temperatures are expected to be a few degrees below average across much of the UK. Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”