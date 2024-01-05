Cold snap underway with below freezing temperatures as low as -1 to hit the UK

The UK is expected to see cooler weather next week, with below-average temperatures, following days of intense rain and flooding that inundated several areas of the nation. The Met Office said that this weekend will mark the beginning of the colder week, with single digit temperatures nationwide and as low as -1C in Luton.

The national forecasters said an area of high pressure looks likely to become established either over the UK or just to the north of the UK, marking a change in weather with a move to a colder, drier and more settled period for most.

Jason Kelly, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “The transition to lower temperatures will be noticeable over the weekend. It will become rather cold next week with lower-than-average temperatures across much of the UK, accentuated by brisk easterly winds in the south.

“As the prevailing weather conditions will be characterised by high pressure, a good deal of settled weather is likely. Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions.”

The UK Health Security Agency has on Thursday (January 4) issued a cold weather alert covering the whole of England from 9am on January 6 to 12pm January 9. The Met Office said the period will likely see below average temperatures overnight with substantially more frost and ice.

Steven Keates is a Met Office Deputy Chief Forecaster. He said: “The colder conditions across the UK are likely to be established for some time and will be a key theme of next week’s weather. However, the beginning of next week is likely to see the lowest temperatures of this colder spell, and by the end of next week we should start to see a gradual rise in values, at least for a time.”

UK 5-day forecast

Friday (January 5)

Staying largely cloudy in the east, with some patchy rain and drizzle in places. Clearer spells and some coastal showers in the west. Cold under the clearest skies, with patchy fog and frost forming in places.

Saturday (January 6)

High pressure builds through Saturday with showers becoming less frequent and lighter. Still rather cloudy in eastern parts. Feeling cold.