The Met Office has issued new weather warnings in some parts of England this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New weather warnings for rain have been issued for the south of England this week after Storm Henk battered parts of the country yesterday. The Met Office said the warning, which will likely cause further flooding and travel disruption, is in force from 12pm on Thursday (January 4) to 3pm on Friday (January 5).

The forecasters said to expect "a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses". The statement added: "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings, spray and flooding is likely to lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads. Where flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services." The warnings cover London, Plymouth, Canterbury, Brighton, Salisbury, Exeter, Bath, Ipswich and Chelmsford.

Storm Henk had caused widespread travel disruption, with winds reaching up to 94mph. Several roads in England remain closed due to flooding, while the rail network is also affected. A man was also killed after a tree fell on his car due to high winds caused by the devastating storm.

The Met Office said the weather will remain unsettled for a few more days to come due to low pressure from the northwest of the UK that will push showers across the country. However, Thursday will start dry for much of England although a band of rain is likely to move northeast across the south and east.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “The track of the heaviest rain remains uncertain but there is chance of 20 to 30 mm of rain falling in a six to nine hour period for a portion of the warning area, with a few places seeing as much as 40-50 mm. Much of this rain is falling on already wet ground and therefore, impacts are more likely. Meanwhile, a stalled weather front will continue to bring rain and showers across the northeast.”

UK five-day weather forecast

Wednesday (January 3)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rain across northern and eastern Scotland will gradually ease and clear east. Otherwise it will be a day of sunny spells and blustery showers, heavy with hail and thunder possible in the south and west. Overnight, some rain will fall across eastern Scotland. Otherwise a mostly dry night with light winds and some clear spells developing, an odd shower in the west. Chilly with a local frost.

The Met Office has issued new weather warnings in some parts of England this week

Thursday (January 4)

A largely fine day with sunny periods and just the low chance of a shower, mainly in the west. Cloudier in the northeast. Light winds with temperatures near to average.

Outlook for Friday (January 5) to Sunday (January 6)