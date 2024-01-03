Storm Henk has caused disruption across the country, with Gloucestershire Police confirming the death of a man in his 50s

A man has died after a tree fell on his car after Storm Henk battered the country.

Gloucestershire Police said that the man was driving on Tetbury Road near Kemble when the tree fell due to high winds. A statement from the force said: "Police were called at around 3.15pm with reports of a large fallen tree on the A433 Tetbury Road near the junction with the A429.

"Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the location which is between Tetbury and Cirencester. Despite the efforts of those at the scene a man aged in his 50s and from the Bath area died. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed."

The road where the tree fell has remained closed, with motorists advised to find alternative routes. Police are continuing to investigate the situation and are appealing for witnesses, adding: "Anyone who witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to officers is asked to provide information online by completing the following form and quoting incident 276 of 2 January: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/"

It comes as Storm Henk caused widespread travel disruption, with winds reaching up to 94mph. Several roads in England are closed due to flooding, while the rail network is also affected.

National Highways said: “With more rain expected in many areas throughout the day, it is anticipated that the roads will remain closed for several hours.”

