Over 100 flood warnings and 200 flood alerts have been issued for England as Storm Henk set to bring heavy rainfall

Storm Henk, which is bringing strong winds and heavy rain, is expected to pound parts of the UK, triggering over 100 flood warnings. The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind for southwest England and south Wales from 10am to 2pm on Tuesday (January 2), potentially bringing disruption to travel and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, a yellow rain warning has been issued for England and Wales, with more rain forecast throughout the day, with up to 50mm expected in a few locations between 5pm and 9pm. It will also be windy in the very far northeast of the UK with some snowfall over Shetland later in the afternoon.

In England, the Environment Agency has issued 110 flood warnings and over 200 flood alerts, with the possibility of local flooding in parts of the country. It said: "Local flooding is also probable from rivers for parts of the River Severn in the West Midlands today until Friday. Land, roads and some properties could flood and there could be travel disruption.

"Local groundwater flooding is possible in parts of the South of England, Yorkshire and the Humber throughout the next five days. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption."

Meanwhile, two flood warnings have been issued for Wales for River Ritec in Tenby and River Ely at Peterston Super Ely, according to Natural Resources Wales with immediate action required.

The Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said: “At the moment it does look like a lot of that rain will push across the vast majority of England and Wales, turning widely wet once again throughout Tuesday.” He added: “Parts of south-eastern, eastern Scotland should hold on to some slightly brighter periods for the bank holiday but it is going to be very wet and windy once again for the Northern Isles, Orkney and Shetland.”

Earlier, the Met Office said Storm Henk will bring further wet and windy weather for the UK this week, with an increase in the likelihood of very strong wind gusts across parts of southern Wales and England. Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen, said: “ Storm Henk will initially bring very strong winds to the southwest of England and Southern Wales, with gusts of up to 80mph possible.

"As Storm Henk moves north-eastwards across the south of the UK through Tuesday the strongest winds will also move eastwards, across the south Midlands, Home Counties and East Anglia through the afternoon and evening.”